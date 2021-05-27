SRP Park to return to full capacity starting June 1

Buy Now Baseball is back. The GreenJackets' first game of the season was postponed, but fans were eager to return to SRP Park. (Shakailah Heard/Staff) Staff photo by Shakailah Heard

SRP Park will return to full capacity for events starting June 1.

This decision follows the updates made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Henry McMaster and the City of North Augusta, according to a news release.

The Augusta GreenJackets will be hosting their third homestand on June 1 at SRP Park as they face off against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays). The GreenJackets will play through June 6 at home. SRP Park can hold up to 6,000 people.

In addition, the team said the clear bag policy will still be in effect for the remainder of the season as mandated by the MLB.

In-game events such as giveaways, fireworks, Bark in the Park and Kids Run the Bases will also return.

The Augusta GreenJackets are the Low-A East and Single “A” affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. For more information about upcoming events, visit www.srppark.com.