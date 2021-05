BROOKSIDE — Village residents wishing to get rid of unwanted items in their homes will have their chance to do so next week during Brookside’s annual spring pick-up. Brookside Village Council discussed the pick-up during Monday’s meeting. Mayor Rich Kurner urges residents to clean out areas of their homes and set any unwanted items on the sidewalks in front of their houses. Republic Services will begin retrieving the items around 6 a.m. and continue throughout the day May 19 and 20. He suggests setting any items outside the night prior to ensure they are picked up in the morning.