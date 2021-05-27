Girls’ team finishes runners up

View more in
Ohio State|Alliance Review
Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season
Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Ohio State|ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State|Columbus Dispatch
Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match
The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Ohio State|ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.
Ohio State|landgrantholyland.com
Getting to know one of Ohio’s top high school guards: Gabe Cupps
It is common knowledge that you can never start recruiting too early in college sports. College basketball is no exception to this rule as coaches will reach out to recruits, their families, and coaches the first chance that they get. Centerville point guard Gabe Cupps is a coveted 2023 recruit...
Ohio State|lettermenrow.com
Debating noon or primetime for Buckeyes, value of high-school spring ball
COLUMBUS — Ohio State might be in the lull of the offseason, but Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters has no shortage of topics to cover. Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by Lettermen Row Director of Recruiting Jeremy Birmingham, Nicole Cox from Roosters, former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick and former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter to talk about the time slots of Buckeyes games.
Barnesville, OH|barnesville-enterprise.com
Belmont County, OH|Times-Leader
OFF THE TEE: Junior Tours just a few weeks from heating up
As spring sports wind down and attention begins to shift to summer vacation and eventually fall sports, prep golfers will have plenty of opportunities to play in tournaments to hone their skills for the 2021 campaign, which begins in early August. The Mid Ohio Valley Junior Golf Summer Tour announced...
Shadyside, OH|Times-Leader
Shadyside rolls Barnesville in high school baseball action
SHADYSIDE — The Tigers broke out the bats against the Shamrocks to go along with lights out pitching once again in a convincing 10-2 victory. Mason VanNest picked up the mound win with five strikeouts and two walks. He also had a double. At the plate, senior Jordan Joseph smacked...
Barnesville, OH|Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fort Frye baseball splits with Barnesville
BEVERLY — With tournament time almost here, Fort Frye entertained Barnesville Saturday as the two talented Division III East District teams squared off in a doubleheader. The Cadets took game one, 4-3, while the Shamrocks won the second contest by a score of 5-3. There’s a realistic chance it won’t be the last time the two clubs meet this season.
Barnesville, OH|Daily Jeffersonian
Barnesville leads local effort at OVAC track championships
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — A number of local athletes earned the right to call themselves Ohio Valley Athletic Conference champions Saturday in St. Clairsville, either individual or as part of a relay team. None did so more than the Barnesville girls, which boasted six individual winners to go with a team...
Beverly, OH|Marietta Times
Fort splits with Barnesville on senior day
Barnesville, OH|Times-Leader
Hannahs to play baseball at Muskingum
BARNESVILLE — One of the area’s top multi-sport athletes has decided which path he’s going to pursue at the college level. Barnesville senior Ayden Hannahs recently decided to continue his academic and baseball careers at Muskingum University. “Their baseball program is very solid and I feel like I can go...
Belmont, OH|Times-Leader
Thompson, Jeffries win Belmont Hills CC title
The Spring 6-6-6 event was held last weekend at Belmont Hills Country Club. The team of Bruce Thompson and Joe Jeffries won the First Flight with a score of 67. Jack Ralston and John Jeffries claimed the second-place prize with a 68. There was a tie for third between the...