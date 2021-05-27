Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Group Wanted for Questioning in NYC Club Death Over Bathroom Turn Confusion

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are looking to question three women and two men in connection with a deadly shooting at a Bronx nightclub earlier this month that apparently stemmed from an argument over whose turn it was to use the bathroom. The 30-year-old victim got into an argument with an unidentified man at...

www.nbcnewyork.com
View All 19 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victim Of Shooting#The Third Man#Guns#Bathroom#Police#Arrests#Men#Crime Stoppers#1 800 577 Tips#Women#Questioning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
Bronx, NYPosted by
Amy Christie

Elderly woman in wheelchair punched on Bronx bus

Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair while she was onboard a Bronx bus, on Friday morning. According to official sources, the 67-year-old woman was riding a Bx28 bus at around 11:45 a.m on Friday. She was headed for Bay Plaza. The outrageous attack occurred near Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue in Norwood.
Bronx, NYNBC New York

NYC Bus Rider Punches 67-Year-Old Woman in Wheelchair in Face: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say punched a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair in the face as he deboarded an MTA bus the two were on in the Bronx last week. The woman was on a BX#28 bus, heading towards Bay Plaza, when the stranger attacked her as he got off at the northeast corner of Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue shortly before noon Friday, authorities said.
Bronx, NYnorwoodnews.org

Man Sought in Connection with Non-Fatal Shooting

The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance identifying the individual seen in the attached surveillance video and photos who is sought in connection with an assault that occurred in the 47th precinct. It was reported to police that on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at approximately 11.51 p.m., in front of...
Bronx, NYDaily Star

17-year-old fatally shot, 4 wounded behind Bronx McDonald's

NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager was killed in the Bronx in a barrage of gunfire that also wounded four other people, police said. Armanis Valdez, 17, was shot in the chest at about 9 p.m. Saturday in a park behind a McDonald's on Webster Avenue, police said. The teen was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Bronx, NYfreedomnews.tv

5 people shot in Bronx McDonald’s shooting

May 15 2021 Bronx, New York: Five people were hurt tonight in a shooting at a Bronx McDonald’s. The incident occured around 9:07 p.m. on Webster Avenue in Claremont, police said. Four victims walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital, fifth victim was treated on the scene. One person has reportedly died...