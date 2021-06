The Government of Saskatchewan is making a significant investment to improve the quality of life for individuals managing diabetes and ease the financial impacts on families. As announced in the Provincial Budget, the province will provide coverage for Continuous and Flash Glucose Monitors (CGM/FGM) and related supplies at no cost for children and youth under 18 who meet specific medical criteria, effective June 1, 2021. In addition, the Insulin Pump Program will now cover Type 1 diabetics of all ages who meet certain medical criteria. With these new changes to the Insulin Pump Program, Saskatchewan joins a small number of jurisdictions covering insulin pumps without restrictions on age and providing coverage for CGM/FGM devices.