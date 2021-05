OTAs start May 24 for the 49ers. These will be the five most intriguing matchups to watch. Kinlaw struggled last season during training camp to beat rookie guard Colton McKivitz during one-on-ones. Kinlaw made McKivitz look terrific, but McKivitz isn't terrific, and he played poorly during the season. Kinlaw had his positive moments, but did not produce much -- only 1.5 sacks. Now, the 49ers expect Kinlaw to make a major jump in Year 2 of his career. And he'll need to improve, because this offseason he'll have to face second-round pick Aaron Banks, who's much better than McKivitz. Big test for Kinlaw.