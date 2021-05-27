newsbreak-logo
WWE

Notes On Creative Plans For Eva Marie After Her Return

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFightful Select reports that the current creative plan in Eva Marie is not for her to wrestle, but to use her in order to get another female talent over. WWE worked on the deal to bring her back for a ‘long time’ before her vignettes began to air on WWE TV. It was not a response to the recent release of other women’s wrestlers.

WWEusanetwork.com

Eva Marie returns to WWE with an EVA-LUTION

The return of Eva Marie to Monday Night Raw is previewed in this must see sneak preview. Tags: WWE, WWE Raw, WWE Raw Highlights, WWE Raw Highlights Today, WWE Raw Highlights This Week, WWE Raw Highlights Top 10, Monday night raw, WWE Monday Night Raw Results, WWE Raw Full Show, WWE Raw Full Match.
WWEusanetwork.com

When will Eva Marie return to Raw? #shorts

Eva Marie talks more about what it takes to be a Super Role Model during her Eva-lution. #shorts. Tags: WWE, WWE Raw, WWE Raw Highlights, WWE Raw Highlights Today, WWE Raw Highlights This Week, WWE Raw Highlights Top 10, Monday night raw, WWE Monday Night Raw Results, WWE Raw Full Show, WWE Raw Full Match, Eva Marie, Eva-lution.
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Note on WWE’s New Character for Eva Marie

– As previously reported, WWE aired a new vignette for returning Superstar Eva Marie last night during Raw. Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s planning for Marie’s return and her new gimmick during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, WWE’s idea is to portray this version of Marie as a babyface....
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Raw Quick Takes: Mansoor Loses, Eva Marie Returns & Why Bother Watching?

Welcome back to another round of Quick Takes—a post that indulges in the topics that aren’t worth dedicating a full article to, but are still on my mind. Each week, I try to cram in as many smaller talking points as I can via a speedier process, and I invite you to chime in with your own thoughts about these topics and anything else by keeping the discussion going in the comments below! Drop some more talking points in there for everyone to chat it up about, too!
WWE411mania.com

WWE Files New Trademark For Eva Marie

Fightful reports that on May 3, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘Eva-lution’, which is being used for the recently returned Eva Marie. The trademark is for: “International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment,
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 5/3 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Styles & Omos return, Riddle & Orton team again, Eva Marie returns, Mansoor signed, Braun vs. Lashley, Charlotte added to PPV (28 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the return of A.J. Styles & Omos, another win for Riddle & Randy Orton, Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley, the return of Eva Marie, Adnan Virk’s journey continues, Cedric Alexander breaks up with Shelton Benjamin, Charlotte added to PPV title match, Mansoor debuts on Raw, and more.
WWEPWMania

Recently Released WWE Star Defends The Company’s Decision To Bring Back Eva Marie

During Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE star Mickie James talked about Eva Marie being brought back to the company:. “I think it’s incredible that she’s been able to step away and still remain relevant and rebrand herself and almost excel outside (of WWE). Not everyone does that. I don’t think her wrestling ability was ever her strength. I know she’s been down in NXT working and stuff. I don’t think wrestling was ever her thing. I still believe there’s a role for everybody and not everybody has to be a five-star wrestler and have dream matches. If their character is strong and they can sell tickets and ratings, then it works. Fans are like, ‘You just had these budget cuts and let all these people go and then you debut someone else?’ They always debut new talent after WrestleMania, so it falls in line. She’s beautiful and stunning and I do have mad respect in the sense that she has a million followers and has been able to rebrand herself and has been able to do a whole other thing outside of wrestling once she left. I respect that side of her and if she can capitalize on this heat and go, ‘Yeah, so?’ That’s where everyone will hate her and it’ll be great for her.”
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Peyton Royce Reveals Why WWE RAW Match With Asuka Happened

Former WWE stars the IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, joined Busted Open Radio to talk about their releases. Over a month later, Billie is still stunned by the release and isn’t sure why they were let go and believes they’ll never truly know why. “I wish I knew to...
WWEPWMania

Video: New Eva Marie Promo From This Week’s RAW

WWE aired another vignette for Eva Marie and her “Eva-Lution” on this week’s RAW. Eva said in the new promo- “I finally reached a place in my life where I can say I’ve made it. I have seen levels of fame and fortune that I could never have imagined at the beginning of my career. Some may see me as a super model, but I like to see myself as a… super role model. I have everything I ever wanted and I want others to see their wildest dreams comet true as well, but they have to be willing to put in the work. Everybody wants that one perfect picture, but they don’t realize it takes 99 bad ones to get there. Life’s not picture perfect, but anything’s possible. This is… ‘Eva-Lution.'”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Plans For Eva Marie In WWE

Fans are wondering what the plan is for Eva Marie after her vignettes stop airing whether that’s for her to be a manager or a wrestler. Fightful Select reports they’ve been “told the working plan isn’t for her to wrestle, but to use as a vehicle to help get another female talent over.”