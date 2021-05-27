newsbreak-logo
Montana State

Montana tribal council member brutally beat, ‘left for dead’ in hotel room

By Jessica Schladebeck
NY Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation was underway in Montana on Thursday after a councilwoman for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe was assaulted and “left for dead” inside her hotel room. Officers with the Billings Police Department responded to the Crowne Plaza Hotel, where they found Silver Little Eagle badly beaten the night of May 16. She was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment and no arrests were made in the case.

