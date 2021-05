Originally Posted On: Should You Start Making Money With Your Car? – Bankless Times. If you’re looking for ways to make a little extra money on the side, your car could be the answer. Most people see their vehicle as a means to get to work and go on adventures, but it can also be a significant money drain that can impact your finances. If you know how to get the most from your car, though, you can take your first steps towards financial freedom, or at least get a little extra spending money so you can do what you love doing most of all, whatever that might be.