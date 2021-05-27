Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OR

Second lawsuit alleges sex discrimination at Hillsboro Fire

By Max Egener
Posted by 
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHE1R_0aDcyDFr00 A former recruit alleged she received differential treatment during her training compared to male recruits.

Just weeks after being hit with a more than $800,000 tort claim, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue is the subject of another complaint alleging sex discrimination and retaliation among high-ranking department officials.

The new complaint by a former female Hillsboro Fire recruit alleges deputy chief Jeff Gurske gave "differential" treatment to a male recruit in the same class, modifying testing requirements to make them easier for the male recruit while adhering to unusually strict requirements for the female recruit, according to the complaint filed Wednesday, May 12, in Washington County Circuit Court.

When the female recruit, Kristi Asplund, raised concerns about the disparity, Gurske allegedly retaliated against her by taking actions that would ensure her termination, the complaint says.

Other high-ranking department officials engaged in other sexist behavior toward Asplund during her training process, according to the complaint.

The complaint against the city of Hillsboro seeks $750,000 in damages.

It comes as Hillsboro's city government, Gurske, and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue Chief David Downey face a separate complaint alleging sex, race, age and disability discrimination, as well as retaliation and creating a hostile workplace.

Certain allegations within the complaint filed Wednesday, including those regarding the different treatment of male and female recruits and sexist behavior by department officials, are echoed in the tort claim filed in April.

Last August, Asplund began working as a recruit for Hillsboro Fire, Asplund's complaint states. She had previously worked as a firefighter and EMT in Alaska and was a volunteer firefighter in Scappoose when she was hired in Hillsboro.

During her training, male superiors allegedly refused to address her by her last name, a formality her superiors observed with males in the recruiting class.

When she asked a superior why male recruits were addressed by their last names while she was addressed by her first name, Asplund was told the issue would be discussed with the rest of the training crew, the complaint says.

She later followed up with a lieutenant, who didn't address her concern, and male department officials continued to address her by her first name, according to the complaint.

Asplund allegedly later learned that Capt. Anne Raven, a plaintiff in the complaint against Hillsboro filed in April, made a similar complaint a year earlier about being addressed by her first name while male officials were addressed by their rank or last names. Raven's complaint was upheld and led to the demotion of a battalion chief, the complaint says.

Department officials also allegedly failed to provide Asplund with equipment, including an oxygen mask, that fit her, creating a potential safety risk.

Instead of ordering masks that could fit feminine facial features, Gurske and other officials "took various absurd measures to try to get the mask to fit, including spreading Vaseline on her face (which did not make sense as the mask is supposed to form a tight seal)," the complaint reads.

Raven also previously made similar concerns about ill-fitting masks, saying they caused her to inhale more smoke and deplete her oxygen more quickly than her male counterparts, the complaint says.

"Chief Gurske responded by making a crass comment about getting a mold of a female's face by having her put her face in his lap," the complaint reads.

Gurske did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story.

In September, on Asplund's first testing day, she passed two written exams with scores above 90% and passed an "extremely physical" fire scenario test, which left her "tired and dehydrated," the complaint says.

Departing from the typical practice of allowing recruits to have a rest period between physical tests, Gurske allegedly ordered Asplund to take another scenario test immediately. She end up failing the test, according to the complaint.

Gurske then told Raven he was going to "get the ball rolling with HR" to start Asplund's termination process, the complaint says.

The decision was another departure from typical department practice, in which termination was only considered after a recruit fails two tests, according to the complaint.

The next day, when a male recruit failed a written exam, multiple male supervisors allegedly attempted to get Raven, who had graded the test, to drop questions the male recruit had missed.

Gurske allegedly told Raven he wanted to retest the male recruit with a "modified" test, saying they needed to take a "360 (degree) view of the failure," the complaint says. Gurske also previously raised concerns about the difficulty of the exam, which no other recruits in Asplund's class failed and had already been recently modified to be easier, the complaint says.

The next day, Gurske told Raven he was throwing out the test, and he later modified the exam to make it even easier, according to the complaint.

The male recruit retook the exam, "which was personally administered and graded by Chief Gurske, and passed," the complaint says.

When it came time for Asplund to retake her failed exam, a male superior "taunted her by saying, 'Kristi, know if you make a mistake, you will be fired, but keep your head held high,'" the complaint reads.

While Asplund did substantially better than the original time, the complaint claims, she was failed again after making a "common" mistake at the very end.

Gurske allegedly started the process of Asplund's termination that day, in sharp contrast to the leniency he showed to the male recruit who failed an exam.

After Asplund was notified of her termination, Raven was directed by a male lieutenant to retrieve Asplund's uniform before she left, the complaint says. The uniform consisted of a T-shirt other terminated recruits were typically allowed to keep, according to the complaint.

Asplund "was forced to undress in front of Captain Raven. Captain Raven was polite, although it was obvious to Plaintiff that she felt uncomfortable by the situation," the complaint reads.

The male recruit allegedly failed at least two more exams and was allowed to continue training. It was only after he repeatedly called out sick during another training module that Hillsboro Fire terminated him, the complaint says.

Additionally, Gurske allegedly regraded a failing exam of another female recruit whom the complaint notes "did not question her superiors," giving her a passing grade. That recruit also received special treatment because of a personal connection in the department, the complaint further alleges.

A Hillsboro city spokesperson said in a statement Friday afternoon, May 14, that the city "supports our Fire & Rescue Department's leadership" and will contest the legal allegations "and present the truth in court."

"We recognize personnel decisions are never easy when many candidates are in competition for a limited number of positions," stated Patrick Preston. "Ultimately, the City has a responsibility to recruit, interview, and hire the best candidates based on objective, nondiscriminatory factors, in order to ensure fire protection and emergency services for the entire community."

Preston added, "Ensuring a respectful workplace is a Citywide priority. All City employees are required to adhere to City policies that prohibit discrimination and harassment, and we hold all City employees accountable to these policies."

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
67
Followers
468
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scappoose, OR
State
Alaska State
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Hillsboro, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Society
Hillsboro, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Race#Male And Female#County Court#Workplace Discrimination#High Court#County Officials#Fire Department#Hillsboro Fire Rescue#Emt#Fire Rescue Department#Plaintiff#Retaliation#Male Department Officials#Multiple Male Supervisors#Male Officials#Termination#Fire Protection#Male Superiors#Sexist Behavior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Minoritieslegalreader.com

Oregon Civil Rights Agency Hit with $2.3M Lawsuit Over Discrimination Allegations

Carol Johnson, a Black female lawyer, is suing Oregon’s civil rights agency over alleged racial discrimination. A lawsuit was recently filed by Carol Johnson, a Black female lawyer who was hired to take charge of Oregon’s civil rights agency in 2019. According to her suit, which was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, her White subordinates “dismissed her expertise and declined to follow her directives.” To make matters worse, on one occasion she received an anonymous package at her home that contained feces.
Posted by
WJON

Lawsuit Alleges Minneapolis Withholds Police Misconduct Data

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A group that advocates for government transparency has sued the city of Minneapolis, alleging it uses a loophole known as coaching to circumvent public data laws and keep hundreds of police misconduct records private. Complaints against police are classified as public if the officer is disciplined. But...
Clark County, WAthereflector.com

County employees file discrimination lawsuit

Three employees of Clark County Public Works are suing the county in federal court on allegations they faced racial slurs, higher job scrutiny and unequal payment due to being Latino. On June 1, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF) and Seattle-based law firm Breskin, Townsend and Johnson...
Argus Press

Alaska settles lawsuit that alleged wrongful firing

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A former assistant public advocate for the state will receive $75,000 as part of a settlement in a case she brought against Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a former chief of staff and the state that alleged wrongful firing. Kelly Parker agreed to drop her lawsuit as...
tribuneledgernews.com

Ex-manager at Georgetown Country Club sues club, alleges racial discrimination

A former director and interim general manager of the Georgetown Country Club alleges in a lawsuit filed earlier this month that the club discriminated against him because of his race. Jonathan Dade, who is Black, became an interim general manager at the club in 2013 but resigned in 2017 after...
Posted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Seven Bridges Delray Beach Discrimination Lawsuit Continues, New Magistrate Assigned

Lawsuit Not Over. New Filings, New Magistrate. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The litigation against the Seven Bridges (Delray Beach) Homeowners Association continues, despite a summary judgment entered last week by a federal judge in the $7M claim. Signaling that litigation is […] The article Seven Bridges Delray Beach Discrimination Lawsuit Continues, New Magistrate Assigned appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Springfield Business Journal

Lawsuit alleges abuse of detainees at STL jail

A federal lawsuit filed yesterday alleges corrections officers at the St. Louis City Justice Center regularly abused detainees. The suit alleges at least three inmates were tear-gassed without warning and then denied medical care afterward. Officials in the suit said the incidents were "indicative of a widespread pattern inside CJC...
LawSt. Louis American

City faces lawsuit alleging brutal treatment at CJC

The stories of abuse at City Justice Center detailed in a newly filed lawsuit seem endless — but there’s a common thread through them all: correctional officers are allegedly excessively macing inmates and withholding access to clean water as punishments. The lawsuit was filed May 24 on behalf of Derrick...
mynewsla.com

Eyewear Store Manager Alleges Firing Tied to Discrimination Complaints

A Black former manager for an eyewear company is suing the firm and her ex-boss, alleging she was discriminated against on the job by her boss because of her race and fired in 2020 for complaining about her work environment and taking medical leave. Megan Dorty’s Los Angeles Superior Court...
Fort Scott, KSkoamnewsnow.com

City employee sues Fort Scott over discrimination, other allegations

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – A Fort Scott, Kansas employee files a lawsuit against the City. According to the lawsuit, Rachel Pruitt alleges sexual discrimination, harassment and retaliatory conduct of employees with the City. It also claims the City Commission has failed to properly investigate, address and remedy the situation. Pruitt...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

10 charged with protest-related felonies

The Multnomah County District Attorney said the crimes were committed during several incidents of civil unrest.Ten people are facing felony charges after several incidents of civil unrest in Portland. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Friday, June 4, that they were charged with various felony crimes after three incidents of civil unrest. The crimes occurred on: Nov. 8, 2020; Jan. 20, 2020; and April 23, 2021. Three people are accused of causing property damage on Nov. 8, when a small group of people marched from Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland to the Multnomah County Democrats' headquarters in the 3500...
wamc.org

Lawsuit Alleges Racism At Amsterdam Police Department

The mayor of Amsterdam, New York says he and the city police department have no tolerance for racism and hate, as a former Black city officer has sued the department, claiming he was subjected to unfair treatment and racial harassment. Former APD Officer Alan Drake, who served 12 years in...