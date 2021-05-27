Second lawsuit alleges sex discrimination at Hillsboro Fire

A former recruit alleged she received differential treatment during her training compared to male recruits.

Just weeks after being hit with a more than $800,000 tort claim, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue is the subject of another complaint alleging sex discrimination and retaliation among high-ranking department officials.

The new complaint by a former female Hillsboro Fire recruit alleges deputy chief Jeff Gurske gave "differential" treatment to a male recruit in the same class, modifying testing requirements to make them easier for the male recruit while adhering to unusually strict requirements for the female recruit, according to the complaint filed Wednesday, May 12, in Washington County Circuit Court.

When the female recruit, Kristi Asplund, raised concerns about the disparity, Gurske allegedly retaliated against her by taking actions that would ensure her termination, the complaint says.

Other high-ranking department officials engaged in other sexist behavior toward Asplund during her training process, according to the complaint.

The complaint against the city of Hillsboro seeks $750,000 in damages.

It comes as Hillsboro's city government, Gurske, and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue Chief David Downey face a separate complaint alleging sex, race, age and disability discrimination, as well as retaliation and creating a hostile workplace.

Certain allegations within the complaint filed Wednesday, including those regarding the different treatment of male and female recruits and sexist behavior by department officials, are echoed in the tort claim filed in April.

Last August, Asplund began working as a recruit for Hillsboro Fire, Asplund's complaint states. She had previously worked as a firefighter and EMT in Alaska and was a volunteer firefighter in Scappoose when she was hired in Hillsboro.

During her training, male superiors allegedly refused to address her by her last name, a formality her superiors observed with males in the recruiting class.

When she asked a superior why male recruits were addressed by their last names while she was addressed by her first name, Asplund was told the issue would be discussed with the rest of the training crew, the complaint says.

She later followed up with a lieutenant, who didn't address her concern, and male department officials continued to address her by her first name, according to the complaint.

Asplund allegedly later learned that Capt. Anne Raven, a plaintiff in the complaint against Hillsboro filed in April, made a similar complaint a year earlier about being addressed by her first name while male officials were addressed by their rank or last names. Raven's complaint was upheld and led to the demotion of a battalion chief, the complaint says.

Department officials also allegedly failed to provide Asplund with equipment, including an oxygen mask, that fit her, creating a potential safety risk.

Instead of ordering masks that could fit feminine facial features, Gurske and other officials "took various absurd measures to try to get the mask to fit, including spreading Vaseline on her face (which did not make sense as the mask is supposed to form a tight seal)," the complaint reads.

Raven also previously made similar concerns about ill-fitting masks, saying they caused her to inhale more smoke and deplete her oxygen more quickly than her male counterparts, the complaint says.

"Chief Gurske responded by making a crass comment about getting a mold of a female's face by having her put her face in his lap," the complaint reads.

Gurske did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story.

In September, on Asplund's first testing day, she passed two written exams with scores above 90% and passed an "extremely physical" fire scenario test, which left her "tired and dehydrated," the complaint says.

Departing from the typical practice of allowing recruits to have a rest period between physical tests, Gurske allegedly ordered Asplund to take another scenario test immediately. She end up failing the test, according to the complaint.

Gurske then told Raven he was going to "get the ball rolling with HR" to start Asplund's termination process, the complaint says.

The decision was another departure from typical department practice, in which termination was only considered after a recruit fails two tests, according to the complaint.

The next day, when a male recruit failed a written exam, multiple male supervisors allegedly attempted to get Raven, who had graded the test, to drop questions the male recruit had missed.

Gurske allegedly told Raven he wanted to retest the male recruit with a "modified" test, saying they needed to take a "360 (degree) view of the failure," the complaint says. Gurske also previously raised concerns about the difficulty of the exam, which no other recruits in Asplund's class failed and had already been recently modified to be easier, the complaint says.

The next day, Gurske told Raven he was throwing out the test, and he later modified the exam to make it even easier, according to the complaint.

The male recruit retook the exam, "which was personally administered and graded by Chief Gurske, and passed," the complaint says.

When it came time for Asplund to retake her failed exam, a male superior "taunted her by saying, 'Kristi, know if you make a mistake, you will be fired, but keep your head held high,'" the complaint reads.

While Asplund did substantially better than the original time, the complaint claims, she was failed again after making a "common" mistake at the very end.

Gurske allegedly started the process of Asplund's termination that day, in sharp contrast to the leniency he showed to the male recruit who failed an exam.

After Asplund was notified of her termination, Raven was directed by a male lieutenant to retrieve Asplund's uniform before she left, the complaint says. The uniform consisted of a T-shirt other terminated recruits were typically allowed to keep, according to the complaint.

Asplund "was forced to undress in front of Captain Raven. Captain Raven was polite, although it was obvious to Plaintiff that she felt uncomfortable by the situation," the complaint reads.

The male recruit allegedly failed at least two more exams and was allowed to continue training. It was only after he repeatedly called out sick during another training module that Hillsboro Fire terminated him, the complaint says.

Additionally, Gurske allegedly regraded a failing exam of another female recruit whom the complaint notes "did not question her superiors," giving her a passing grade. That recruit also received special treatment because of a personal connection in the department, the complaint further alleges.

A Hillsboro city spokesperson said in a statement Friday afternoon, May 14, that the city "supports our Fire & Rescue Department's leadership" and will contest the legal allegations "and present the truth in court."

"We recognize personnel decisions are never easy when many candidates are in competition for a limited number of positions," stated Patrick Preston. "Ultimately, the City has a responsibility to recruit, interview, and hire the best candidates based on objective, nondiscriminatory factors, in order to ensure fire protection and emergency services for the entire community."

Preston added, "Ensuring a respectful workplace is a Citywide priority. All City employees are required to adhere to City policies that prohibit discrimination and harassment, and we hold all City employees accountable to these policies."

