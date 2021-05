Harmonix just gave you a good reason to up your Fuser DJ skills: you might just play in front of a big crowd. The developer is releasing a Headliner Spotlight update today (May 25th) that gives you the chance to DJ the Diamond Stage, a 24/7 live venue where over 250 people can watch you spin both in-game and on Twitch. The challenge isn't so much nailing your mix (though that's clearly important) so much as obtaining a coveted primetime slot, and Harmonix has made a few changes to the in-game economy to make that work.