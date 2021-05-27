A two-vehicle crash injured 1 person in San Patricio (San Patricio County, TX)

A two-vehicle accident hospitalized one person on Interstate 37 near Edroy in San Patricio County on Wednesday.

The incident took place on I-37 wherein a truck and a farm tractor collided with each other. The Texas Department of Public Safety, along with San Patricio County Deputies were requested to the scene moments after the crash.

Officials reported that the force of the collision ejected the man on the tractor from his seat and he is in critical condition. The driver of the truck did not suffer any injuries. A nurse and a doctor stopped to provide aid before the arrival of emergency crews. On arrival, medics airlifted the man to the hospital through HALO-Flight.

An investigation is continuing.

May 27, 2021