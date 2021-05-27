Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Lactate reveals all about its antidepressant prowess

scienmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepression is the leading cause of disability worldwide. Neuroscientists from Synapsy – the Swiss National Centre of Competence in Research into Mental Illness – based at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and Lausanne University (UNIL) have recently demonstrated that lactate, a molecule produced by the body during exercise, has an antidepressant effect in mice. Lactate is best known for the pivotal role it plays in the nutrition of neurons inside the brain. Yet it can also counter the inhibition of the survival and proliferation of new neurons, a loss seen in patients suffering from depression and in stressed animal. Furthermore, the research team pinpointed NADH as a vital component in the mechanism: this is a molecule with antioxidant properties that is derived from the metabolism of lactate. The findings, published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry, provide a better understanding of the physiological mechanisms that underpin physical activity, which should lead to an improvement in the way depression is treated in the future.

scienmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Antidepressants#Nutrition#Animals#Brain Activity#Brain Cells#Physical Activity#Unil#Nadh#Molecular Psychiatry#Chuv#Cnp#Lactate#Mice#Brain Stem Cells#Glucose#The Brain#Physical Exercise#Antioxidant Potential#Depression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Roots of major depression revealed in all its genetic complexity

A massive genome-wide association study (GWAS) of genetic and health records of 1.2 million people from four separate data banks has identified 178 gene variants linked to major depression, a disorder that will affect one of every five people during their lifetimes. The results of the study, led by the...
Sciencefloridaweekly.com

Specific gut bacteria may play role in depressive hypertension

To solve the elusive medical mystery of why many adults have both high blood pressure and depression, University of Florida Health researchers took a long, in-depth look at one suspected culprit: gut bacteria. The gut microbiome affects physiology and molecular events throughout the body, including parts of the brain that...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

All About High-Functioning Depression

You get up every day and go through the motions. Some days are easier than others, but through it all, you have a sense of heaviness in your heart that’s invisible to the world. “You don’t look depressed!” you hear from those around you, unsure of what this means. How...
Mental Healthjessikneeland.com

Antidepressants: My Story

I started antidepressants a few months ago (a first for me), and I’d like to share some of my story with you. Maybe it’ll resonate, maybe not. Even if it does, the details of my story won’t be the same as the details of yours. But it’s been a very difficult year for so many of us, and I want these conversations to happen out in the open.
HealthL'Observateur

Love your brain this June

If you didn’t know, June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month®. Did you know that Alzheimer’s affects over 6 million Americans? That number is projected to rise to 13 million by 2050. While there is not yet a cure for Alzheimer’s, there are things you can do to promote brain...
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

e-ECE: Autoantibodies in Pregnancy Tied to Adult-Onset T1DM

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Development of type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) can be predicted by the presence of islet cell (ICAs) and glutamic acid decarboxylase (GADAs) autoantibodies in early pregnancy, according to a study presented May 24 at the 23rd European Congress of Endocrinology. Kaisu Luiro, Ph.D.,...
Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Consumer health: understanding migraine headaches

June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about migraines. Migraine headaches can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head, often accompanied by nausea, vomiting and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. A migraine usually lasts from four to 72 hours, if untreated. Migraines might occur rarely or strike several times a month, and the pain can be so severe that it interferes with your daily activities.
Cancerdrjockers.com

The Metabolic Autophagy and Cellular Healing Masterclass

The Metabolic Autophagy & Cellular Healing Masterclass. Have you ever struggled with low energy, brain fog, mood or memory problems?. Do you have trouble losing weight, chronic aches & pains, skin issues or trouble sleeping?. Do you have a family history of diabetes, heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease or dementia?
Healthwarnerorthopedics.com

How Oxidative Stress Harms Nervous System Health

Neurodegeneration is characterized by the progressive loss of selective neural subtypes in the CNS (central nervous system). Accumulating evidence shows this is mediated by mitochondrial damage. The common mechanism for lifestyle and non-communicable chronic diseases (NCDs) is mitochondrial dysfunction. THE ROLE MITOCHONDRIA PLAY IN NERVOUS SYSTEM HEALTH. Mitochondria are responsible...
Diseases & Treatmentsthegirlsun.com

Dementia symptoms: Nine cognitive troubles indicative of early stage Alzheimer's

Research from the charity Dementia UK stated that these brain changes can occur up to a decade before outward symptoms of the condition emerge. Would you know what to look out for? One of the most common cognitive signs of Alzheimer’s is “memory loss that disrupts daily life”, said the Alzheimer’s Association. This is usually picked up when recently learned information is forgotten for good.
ScienceNew York Post

This is the maximum age humans can physically reach, scientists say

Researchers believe they have identified the upper limit of human mortality: 150 years old. This would top the current record for oldest human — Jeanne Calment, who passed away in 1997 at 122 years — but it sure does put a damper on efforts to live forever. Using an iPhone...
FitnessPosted by
Ladders

A super simple exercise may prevent dementia

There may not be a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease, but there are interventions that can slow it down. Squats, in particular, may soon be counted as a preventative measure. Damian M Bailey, professor of physiology and biochemistry at the University of South Wales’ Neurovascular Research Unit, recently sat down with journalist Michael Mosley to discuss ways to prevent dementia-related illness.
HealthNews-Medical.net

“Cognitive clock” emerges as a new way to measure brain health

Researchers from the Rush University Medical Center developed a novel method to monitor the brain health of patients to improve the early diagnosis and treatment of certain diseases including Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. This “cognitive clock,” which is the term that has been coined for this new screening technique, involves measuring an individual’s cognitive age, rather than their chronological age, to assess the patient’s risk of poor health outcomes.
HealthMedical News Today

Medical myths: All about allergies

In brief, an allergy is an unusual or exaggerated immune response triggered by a particular substance. Symptoms often include itchy eyes, wheezing, and sneezing. For many people, allergic reactions are uncomfortable and unpleasant, but they can be life threatening for others. According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control...
HealthMedicalXpress

Why is it so hard to withdraw from some antidepressants?

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago are a step closer to discovering why it is so difficult for people to withdraw from some antidepressant medications. The paper, "Antidepressants produce persistent Gαs associated signaling changes in lipid rafts following drug withdrawal," published in the journal Molecular Pharmacology, addresses the molecular and cellular mechanisms that cause antidepressant withdrawal syndrome.
Mental Healthbesthealthmag.ca

What Is Brain Fog? 9 Causes and Solutions

“It’s funny you’re calling me for this interview late on a Monday night, after a long day at work, because I’m feeling some brain fog and mental exhaustion myself at the moment,” says Scott Kaiser, MD, the director of cognitive health at the Brain Health Center at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, California.