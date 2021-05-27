Simple thumb test can help indicate hidden aortic aneurysm

The effect of acute kidney injury (AKI) on mid-term outcomes following thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm (TAAA) repair is not well known. We hypothesized that postoperative AKI would reduce mid-term survival and aimed to analyze the effect of AKI on mid-term outcomes after TAAA repair. This retrospective study identified 294 consecutive TAAA repairs at Kobe University Hospital from October 1999 to March 2019. Patients with preexisting end-stage renal disease that required hemodialysis (n=11) and patients who died intraoperatively (n=2) were excluded. Finally, 281 patients were analyzed. AKI was defined according to Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes guidelines (KDIGO) classification. Of the 281 patients, 178 (63.3%) developed AKI, of which 98 (34.9%) had mild, 34 (12.1%) had moderate, and 46 (16.4%) had severe AKI. Twenty-six patients (12.8%) required renal replacement therapy after surgery. Twenty-three in-hospital deaths (8.2%) were recorded, including 2 (0.7%) without AKI, 0 (0%) with mild AKI, 1 (0.4%) with moderate AKI, and 20 (7.1%) with severe AKI (P<0.001). The 4-year survival was 91.9±3.0% for no AKI, 91.3±3.2% for mild AKI, 72.4±8.5% for moderate AKI and 32.6±7.4% for severe AKI (P<0.001). Multivariable Cox-hazard regression analysis demonstrated that moderate and severe AKI, older age and emergency surgery were significant risk factors for mid-term survival. In patients undergoing TAAA repair, severe AKI was associated with an increase in in-hospital mortality and both moderate and severe AKI were negatively associated with mid-term survival. Preventing moderate/severe AKI may improve mid-term survival after TAAA repair.