SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Fairfax County Police have charged two men in the fatal shooting of a military couple in the front yard of their Springfield home. Police announced the arrests of Ronnie Marshall, 20, and D’Angelo Strand, 19, of Fort Washington, Maryland, on Thursday evening. They are charged with two counts of second-degree murder and firearms violations and are being held without bond. Court records do not list an attorney for either man.