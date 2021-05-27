Surrounded By Excitement: Prospect League Alton River Dragons Host Meet and Greet, Set For Thursday Home Opener

SEE VIDEOS: EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School celebrated 570 graduates in a ceremony on Saturday afternoon and there were many smiles with not only the grads but those in attendance after a long battle with COVID-19. EHS Principal Dr. Steve Stuart said the Class of 2021 faced a lot of adversity with COVID-19, but through it, all rallied around one another and was a special class. “Many of the activities I think we took for granted were stripped away, but no Continue Reading