Surrounded By Excitement: Prospect League Alton River Dragons Host Meet and Greet, Set For Thursday Home Opener

RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
SEE PHOTO GALLERY: ALTON - The new Alton River Dragons Prospect League Baseball team kicked off their start in the city with considerable excitement at a well-attended Meet and Greet in Downtown Alton on Wednesday afternoon. Players, coaches, management, and fans were in attendance at the meet and greet. The River Dragons kick off their season at 6:30 Thursday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. Alton River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz said the Meet and Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Sports
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
#Home Field#Lloyd Hopkins Field#Downtown Alton#Gordon Moore Park#Hopkins#Considerable Excitement
