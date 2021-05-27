newsbreak-logo
Gold futures retreat, finish back below the $1,900 mark

By Myra P. Saefong
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Gold futures fell on Thursday, easing back from a climb a day earlier that lifted prices to a nearly five-month high, to push prices back under the $1,900-an-ounce level. "The story for gold remains that it's not getting sold off hard after a big run. It remains firm," said Peter Spina, president and chief executive officer at GoldSeek.com. "Sell-offs continue to find firm support" from buying interest. If gold drops much more into the $1,800s from here, Spina said "you are getting an opportunity to get positioned." August gold fell $5.30, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,898.50 an ounce. Most-active contract prices had settled above what analysts referred to as key resistance at $1,900 on Wednesday, for the first time since early January.

