Technology to monitor mental wellbeing might be right at your fingertips

They say the key to life is to constantly embrace our evolving nature. As we move through our individual life journeys, our experience has the power to help us step more into our true self. That can mean owning more of our true feelings, acknowledging our emotions, and allowing them to have space. For decades there has been a stigma around “not feeling okay”. There was a sense of shame that seemed to be associated with feeling depressed, anxious, or just plain sad. Society told us to have a stiff upper lip, put our feelings on a shelf, and push through to a brighter day. Essentially, we were told to “bury” our innate feelings, which was not only unhealthy, but it did not provide any sort of solution. This resulted in many of us taking what may have been a temporary set of feelings and storing them, like energy that had not been dispersed, which compounded them into a lingering set of emotions that were left unresolved and unmanaged. This ultimately sparked our mental health epidemic alongside other contributing factors.