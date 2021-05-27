newsbreak-logo
Blaine County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Garfield, Kingfisher by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Kingfisher The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma South central Garfield County in northern Oklahoma * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1251 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hitchcock, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hennessey, Dover, Hitchcock, Loyal, Bison, Omega and Lacey. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
