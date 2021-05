SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — (UPDATE) 5:07 p.m.) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office provided this update via Facebook:. SLCOSAR were called out Saturday morning to help a pair of climbers on the approach to the West Slabs of Mount Olympus. The two were near the base of the Slabs route when one of them slipped on steep snow. He slid a considerable distance before hitting rocks below and dropping into a narrow space between a wall of rock and deep snow which had melted away from the wall. The climber did not survive the fall.