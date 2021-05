Last December, It's Been A Minute producer and Neiman Visiting Fellow Anjuli Sastry posted a callout for family histories from immigrant communities of color. Responses by immigrants who came to the United States from all over the globe came pouring in, with unifying themes of assimilation, identity, and bridging different cultural worlds. With these intergenerational stories, Where We Come From will explore how exactly immigrants of color and their descendants answer the question 'where are you really from?' but in their own words, with each other. The audio-visual series pairs oral histories with video and photography to get an intimate, immersive view into each storyteller's life.