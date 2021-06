Nearly a year and a half after advising against all cruise travel, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance reflecting the increasing percentage of the population that has been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Dividing its guidance for those who are and are not vaccinated, the CDC, however, continues with its overall policy which place it in opposition to Florida and Texas which banned vaccine passports and are suing to end the CDC’s restrictions on cruise ships sailing from U.S. ports.