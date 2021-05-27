Tornado Warning issued for Macoupin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Macoupin; Madison A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN MACOUPIN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS At 1250 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Prairietown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Staunton, Wilsonville and Mount Clare around 100 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Benld, Sawyerville and Eagarville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN