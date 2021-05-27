newsbreak-logo
Macoupin County, IL

Tornado Warning issued for Macoupin, Madison by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Macoupin; Madison A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN MACOUPIN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS At 1250 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Prairietown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Staunton, Wilsonville and Mount Clare around 100 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Benld, Sawyerville and Eagarville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Macoupin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macoupin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MACOUPIN COUNTY At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Palmyra, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Carlinville, Nilwood, Standard City and Atwater. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bond, Macoupin, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bond; Macoupin; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Bond County in south central Illinois Southeastern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Southern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 739 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Benld, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Litchfield, Hillsboro, Staunton, Gillespie, Mount Olive, Benld, Taylor Springs, Coffeen, Wilsonville, Schram City, Sorento, Sawyerville, Mount Clare, East Gillespie, Eagarville, Van Burensburg, Panama, Fillmore, White City and Donnellson. This includes Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 41 and 52. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH