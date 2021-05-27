newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Comprehensive electronic-structure methods review featured in Nature Materials

scienmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past 20 years, first-principles simulations have become powerful, widely used tools in many, diverse fields of science and engineering. From nanotechnology to planetary science, from metallurgy to quantum materials, they have accelerated the identification, characterization, and optimization of materials enormously. They have led to astonishing predictions–from ultrafast thermal transport to electron-phonon mediated superconductivity in hydrides to the emergence of flat bands in twisted-bilayer graphene– that have gone on to inspire remarkable experiments.

scienmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Materials#Quantum Materials#Scientific Methods#Advanced Materials#Applied Materials#Data Science#Dft#Materials Design#Computational Methods#Materials Discovery#Real Materials#Materials Phases#Synthesis Conditions#Scientific Software#Computational Science#Research#Characterization#Data Driven Approaches#Experiments#Simulations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
AstronomySpace Daily

Dark matter particle explorer measures cosmic ray helium energy spectrum

Dark Matter Particle Explorer (DAMPE) Collaboration directly observed a spectral softening of helium nuclei at about 34TeV for the first time. This work was based on measurements data of the helium spectrum with kinetic energies from 70 GeV to 80 TeV (17.5 GeV/n to 20 TeV/n for per nucleon) recorded by the DAMPE. Galactic cosmic rays (GCRs) offers important ways to deeply understand the astrophysical particle origin and accelerators and the interstellar medium of the Galaxy. Helium nuclei, the second most abundant nuclear element of cosmic rays, is a distinguishing feature of space.
Physicsarxiv.org

Overscreening-free electron-phonon interaction in realistic materials

State-of-the-art model Hamiltonians, like Fröhlich's, or density functional theory approaches to electron-phonon interaction suffer from a severe overscreening error. This is due to the incorrect treatment of the screening of the ionic potential. We derive a correct formulation of the electron-phonon interaction and demonstrate its validity by numerically implementing the new scheme in a paradigmatic material: MgB$_2$, a system whose double-gap, low-$T_c$ superconductivity depends on exceptionally high phonon linewidths. We find that the present, correct treatment enhances the linewidths by $57 \%$ with respect to what has been previously reported for the anomalous $E_{2g}$ mode. We also discover that the $A_{2u}$ mode is also anomalous (its strong coupling being completely quenched by the overscreened expression). Our results deeply question methods based on state-of-the-art approaches and impact a wide range of fields such as thermal conductivity, phononic instabilities and non-equilibrium lattice dynamics.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Mechanical Behavior of Axonal Actin, Spectrin, and Their Periodic Structure: A Brief Review

Actin and spectrin are important constituents of axonal cytoskeleton. Periodic actin and spectrin structures are found in dendrites, initial segment of axon, and main axon. Actin and spectrin periodicity has been hypothesized to be manipulating the axon stability and mechanical behavior. Several experimental and computational studies have been performed focusing on the mechanical behavior of actin, spectrin, and actin and spectrin network. However, most of the actin studies focus on typical long F actin and do not provide quantitative comparison between the mechanical behavior of short and long actin filaments. Also, most of the spectrin studies focus on erythrocytic spectrin and do not shed light on the behavior of structurally different axonal spectrin. Only a few studies have highlighted forced unfolding of axonal spectrin which are relevant to brain injury scenario. A comprehensive, strain rate dependent mechanical study is still absent in the literature. Moreover, the current opinions regarding periodic actin and spectrin network structure in axon are disputed due to conflicting results on actin ring organization as argued by recent superresolution microscopy studies. This review summarizes the ongoing limitations in this regard and provides insights on possible approaches to address them. This study will invoke further investigation into relevant high strain rate response of actin, spectrin, and actin and spectrin network shedding light into brain pathology scenario such as traumatic brain injury.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

An Augmented Lagrangian Method for Optimization Problems with Structured Geometric Constraints

This paper is devoted to the theoretical and numerical investigation of an augmented Lagrangian method for the solution of optimization problems with geometric constraints. Specifically, we study situations where parts of the constraints are nonconvex and possibly complicated, but allow for a fast computation of projections onto this nonconvex set. Typical problem classes which satisfy this requirement are optimization problems with disjunctive constraints (like complementarity or cardinality constraints) as well as optimization problems over sets of matrices which have to satisfy additional rank constraints. The key idea behind our method is to keep these complicated constraints explicitly in the constraints and to penalize only the remaining constraints by an augmented Lagrangian function. The resulting subproblems are then solved with the aid of a problem-tailored nonmonotone projected gradient method. The corresponding convergence theory allows for an inexact solution of these subproblems. Nevertheless, the overall algorithm computes so-called Mordukhovich-stationary points of the original problem under a mild asymptotic regularity condition, which is generally weaker than most of the respective available problem-tailored constraint qualifications. Extensive numerical experiments addressing complementarity- and cardinality-constrained optimization problems as well as a semidefinite reformulation of Maxcut problems visualize the power of our approach.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Machine learning approaches for feature engineering of the crystal structure: Application to the prediction of the formation energy of cubic compounds

In this study, we present a novel approach along with the needed computational strategies for efficient and scalable feature engineering of the crystal structure in compounds of different chemical compositions. This approach utilizes a versatile and extensible framework for the quantification of a three-dimensional (3-D) voxelized crystal structure in the form of 2-point spatial correlations of multiple atomic attributes and performs principal component analysis to extract the low-dimensional features that could be used to build surrogate models for material properties of interest. An application of the proposed feature engineering framework is demonstrated on a case study involving the prediction of the formation energies of crystalline compounds using two vastly different surrogate model building strategies - local Gaussian process regression and neural networks. Specifically, it is shown that the top 25 features (i.e., principal component scores) identified by the proposed framework serve as good regressors for the formation energy of the crystalline substance for both model building strategies.
Sciencearxiv.org

An Integrated Deep Learning and Dynamic Programming Method for Predicting Tumor Suppressor Genes, Oncogenes, and Fusion from PDB Structures

Mutations in proto-oncogenes (ONGO) and the loss of regulatory function of tumor suppression genes (TSG) are the common underlying mechanism for uncontrolled tumor growth. While cancer is a heterogeneous complex of distinct diseases, finding the potentiality of the genes related functionality to ONGO or TSG through computational studies can help develop drugs that target the disease. This paper proposes a classification method that starts with a preprocessing stage to extract the feature map sets from the input 3D protein structural information. The next stage is a deep convolutional neural network stage (DCNN) that outputs the probability of functional classification of genes. We explored and tested two approaches: in Approach 1, all filtered and cleaned 3D-protein-structures (PDB) are pooled together, whereas in Approach 2, the primary structures and their corresponding PDBs are separated according to the genes' primary structural information. Following the DCNN stage, a dynamic programming-based method is used to determine the final prediction of the primary structures' functionality. We validated our proposed method using the COSMIC online database. For the ONGO vs TSG classification problem, the AUROC of the DCNN stage for Approach 1 and Approach 2 DCNN are 0.978 and 0.765, respectively. The AUROCs of the final genes' primary structure functionality classification for Approach 1 and Approach 2 are 0.989, and 0.879, respectively. For comparison, the current state-of-the-art reported AUROC is 0.924.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Improved electronic structure prediction of chalcopyrite semiconductors from a semilocal density functional based on Pauli kinetic energy enhancement factor

Arghya Ghosh, Subrata Jana, Manish K Niranjan, Sushant Kumar Behera, Lucian A. Constantin, Prasanjit Samal. The correct treatment of d electrons is of prime importance in order to predict the electronic properties of the prototype chalcopyrite semiconductors. The effect of d states is linked with the anion displacement parameter u, which in turn influences the bandgap of these systems. Semilocal exchange-correlation functionals which yield good structural properties of semiconductors and insulators often fail to predict reasonable u because of the underestimation of the bandgaps arising from the strong interplay between d electrons. In the present study, we show that the meta-generalized gradient approximation (meta-GGA) obtained from the cuspless hydrogen density (MGGAC) [Phys. Rev. B 100, 155140 (2019)] performs in an improved manner in apprehending the key features of the electronic properties of chalcopyrites, and its bandgaps are comparative to that obtained using state-of-art hybrid methods. Moreover, the present assessment also shows the importance of the Pauli kinetic energy enhancement factor, $\alpha=(\tau-\tau^W)/\tau^{unif}$ in describing the d electrons in chalcopyrites. The present study strongly suggests that the MGGAC functional within semilocal approximations can be a better and preferred choice to study the chalcopyrites and other solid-state systems due to its superior performance and significantly low computational cost.
Computersarxiv.org

Adjoint-based methods for optimization and goal-oriented error control applied to fluid-structure interaction: implementation of a partition-of-unity dual-weighted residual estimator for stationary forward FSI problems in deal.II

In this work, we implement goal-oriented error control and spatial mesh adaptivity for stationary fluid-structure interaction. The a posteriori error estimator is realized using the dual-weighted residual method in which the adjoint equation arises. The fluid-structure interaction problem is formulated within a variational-monolithic framework using arbitrary Lagrangian-Eulerian coordinates. The overall problem is nonlinear and solved with Newton's method. We specifically consider the FSI-1 benchmark problem in which quantities of interest include the elastic beam displacements, drag, and lift. The implementation is provided open-source published on github this https URL. Possible extensions are discussed in the source code and in the conclusions of this paper.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Phase transformations, fracture, and other structural changes in inelastic materials

Review of selected fundamental topics on the interaction between phase transformations, fracture, and other structural changes in inelastic materials is presented. It mostly focuses on the concepts developed in the author's group over last three decades and numerous papers that affected us. It includes a general thermodynamic and kinetic theories with sharp interfaces and within phase field approach. Numerous analytical (even at large strains) and numerical solutions illustrate the main features of the developed theories and their application to the real phenomena. Coherent, semicoherent, and noncoherent interfaces, as well as interfaces with decohesion and with intermediate liquid (disordered) phase are discussed. Importance of the surface- and scale-induced phenomena on interaction between phase transformation with fracture and dislocations as well as inheritance of dislocations and plastic strains is demonstrated. Some nontrivial phenomena, like solid-solid phase transformations via intermediate (virtual) melt, virtual melting as a new mechanism of plastic deformation and stress relaxation under high strain rate loading, and phase transformations and chemical reactions induced by plastic shear under high pressure are discussed and modeled.
ChemistryNature.com

Study on the adsorption properties of methyl orange by natural one-dimensional nano-mineral materials with different structures

Methyl orange (MO) is a common anionic azo dye that is harmful to the environment and biology, so it must be treated innocuously before it can be discharged. Adsorption is an effective method to remove anionic dyes. Nanotube mineral is a natural one-dimensional adsorption material, and its unique morphology and structure endow it with good adsorption capacity. Although there are many related studies, there is a lack of in-depth discussions on the influence of nanotube’s composition and structure on the adsorption of dyes and other pollutants. In this paper, two kinds of natural one-dimensional silicate minerals [halloysite nanotubes (HNTs) and chrysotile nanotubes (ChNTs)] with similar morphology but slightly different compositions and crystal structures were used as adsorbents, and MO solution was used as simulate pollutants. It is the first time to discuss in depth the influence of the composition and structure of nanotube minerals on their charge properties and the adsorption performance of methyl orange dyes. It is found that HNTs and ChNTs have different adsorption capacity due to the difference of electronegativity between Al3+ and Mg2+ in the crystal, so they possess negative and positive charges respectively in near-neutral solution, which leads to the adsorption capacity of MO by ChNTs with positive charges which is greater than that of HNTs.
Physicsarxiv.org

Data-driven relationship of atomic structure and physical properties as the holistic view on the materials science fundamentals

The fundamental relationship of the atomic structure (represented by its atomic property parameters, APPs) and its physical properties of a specific inorganic substance can be realized in the bottom-up data-centric and the top-down knowledge physics-centric ways. Nowadays these two approaches compete and enhance one another qualitatively and quantitatively. We present our own holistic method and implementation, based on the PAULING FILE peer-reviewed inorganic substances database, the world largest materials database containing under one shelter crystallographic structures, phase diagrams and large variety of physical properties of single-phase inorganic substances. In addition we present generated machine-learning data, as well as simulated DFT physics-centered data, which are in close connection and comparison with the PAULING FILE peer-reviewed reference data.
Computersarxiv.org

Structural Pre-training for Dialogue Comprehension

Pre-trained language models (PrLMs) have demonstrated superior performance due to their strong ability to learn universal language representations from self-supervised pre-training. However, even with the help of the powerful PrLMs, it is still challenging to effectively capture task-related knowledge from dialogue texts which are enriched by correlations among speaker-aware utterances. In this work, we present SPIDER, Structural Pre-traIned DialoguE Reader, to capture dialogue exclusive features. To simulate the dialogue-like features, we propose two training objectives in addition to the original LM objectives: 1) utterance order restoration, which predicts the order of the permuted utterances in dialogue context; 2) sentence backbone regularization, which regularizes the model to improve the factual correctness of summarized subject-verb-object triplets. Experimental results on widely used dialogue benchmarks verify the effectiveness of the newly introduced self-supervised tasks.
Physicsarxiv.org

Measurement of Electronic Structure and Surface Reconstruction in the Superionic Cu2-xTe

S. Liu, W. Xia, K. Huang, D. Pei, T. Deng, A. J. Liang, J. Jiang, H. F. Yang, J. Zhang, H. J. Zheng, Y. J. Chen, L. X. Yang, Y. F. Guo, M. X. Wang, Z. K. Liu, Y. L. Chen. Recently, layered copper chalcogenides Cu2X family (X=S, Se, Te) has attracted tremendous research interests due to their high thermoelectric (TE) performance, which is partly due to the superionic behavior of mobile Cu ions, making these compounds phonon liquids. Here, we systematically investigate the electronic structure and its temperature evolution of the less studied single crystal Cu2-xTe by the combination of angle resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) and scanning tunneling microscope/spectroscopy (STM/STS) experiments. While the band structure of the Cu2-xTe shows agreement with the calculations, we clearly observe a 2 * 2 surface reconstruction from both our low temperature ARPES and STM/STS experiments which survives up to room temperature. Interestingly, our low temperature STM experiments further reveal multiple types of reconstruction patterns, which suggests the origin of the surface reconstruction being the distributed deficiency of liquid-like Cu ions. Our findings reveal the electronic structure and impurity level of Cu2Te, which provides knowledge about its thermoelectric properties from the electronic degree of freedom.
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

Skoltech researchers developed an enriched method for increasing the capacity of next-generation metal-ion battery cathode materials

Scientists at Skoltech Center for Energy Science and Technology have developed an enriched and scalable approach for increasing the capacity of a broad range of metal-ion battery cathode materials. These findings, published in Journal of Materials Chemistry A, can be useful for developing a new generation of advanced rechargeable energy storage devices.
Physicsarxiv.org

Electronic structure of SrTi$_{1-x}$V$_x$O$_3$ films studied by ${\it in\ situ}$ photoemission spectroscopy: Screening for a transparent electrode material

Tatsuhiko Kanda, Daisuke Shiga, Ryu Yukawa, Naoto Hasegawa, Duy Khanh Nguyen, Xianglin Cheng, Ryosuke Tokunaga, Miho Kitamura, Koji Horiba, Kohei Yoshimatsu, Hiroshi Kumigashira. This study investigated the electronic structure of SrTi$_{1-x}$V$_x$O$_3$ (STVO) thin films, which are solid solutions of strongly correlated transparent conductive oxide (TCO) SrVO$_3$ and oxide semiconductor SrTiO$_3$,...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Tensor numerical method for optimal control problems constrained by an elliptic operator with general rank-structured coefficients

We introduce tensor numerical techniques for solving optimal control problems constrained by elliptic operators in $\mathbb{R}^d$, $d=2,3$, with variable coefficients, which can be represented in a low rank separable form. We construct a preconditioned iterative method with an adaptive rank truncation for solving the equation for the control function, governed by a sum of the elliptic operator and its inverse $M=A + A^{-1}$, both discretized over large $n^{\otimes d}$, $d=2,3$, spatial grids. Two basic solution schemes are proposed and analyzed. In the first approach, one solves iteratively the initial linear system of equations with the matrix $M$ such that the matrix vector multiplication with the elliptic operator inverse, $y=A^{-1} u,$ is performed as an embedded iteration by using a rank-structured solver for the equation of the form $A y=u$. The second numerical scheme avoids the embedded iteration by reducing the initial equation to an equivalent one with the polynomial system matrix of the form $A^2 +I$. For both schemes, a low Kronecker rank spectrally equivalent preconditioner is constructed by using the corresponding matrix valued function of the anisotropic Laplacian diagonalized in the Fourier basis. Numerical tests for control problems in 2D setting confirm the linear-quadratic complexity scaling of the proposed method in the univariate grid size $n$. Further, we numerically demonstrate that for our low rank solution method, a cascadic multigrid approach reduces the number of PCG iterations considerably, however the total CPU time remains merely the same as for the unigrid iteration.
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

Structured natural language processing with Pandas and spaCy

Accelerate analysis by bringing structure to unstructured data. Working with natural language data can often be challenging due to its lack of structure. Most data scientists, analysts and product managers are familiar with structured tables, consisting of rows and columns, but less familiar with unstructured documents, consisting of sentences and words. For this reason, knowing how to approach a natural language dataset can be quite challenging. In this post I want to demonstrate how you can use the awesome Python packages, spaCy and Pandas, to structure natural language and extract interesting insights quickly.
Physicsarxiv.org

Analogical discovery of disordered perovskite oxides by crystal structure information hidden in unsupervised material fingerprints

Compositional disorder induces myriad captivating phenomena in perovskites. Target-driven discovery of perovskite solid solutions has been a great challenge due to the analytical complexity introduced by disorder. Here, we demonstrate that an unsupervised deep learning strategy can find fingerprints of disordered materials that embed perovskite formability and underlying crystal structure information by learning only from the chemical composition, manifested in (A1-xA'x)BO3 and A(B1-xB'x)O3 formulae. This phenomenon can be capitalized to predict the crystal symmetry of experimental compositions, outperforming several supervised machine learning (ML) algorithms. The educated nature of material fingerprints has led to the conception of analogical materials discovery that facilitates inverse exploration of promising perovskites based on similarity investigation with known materials. The search space of unstudied perovskites is screened from ~600,000 feasible compounds using experimental data powered ML models and automated web mining tools at a 94% success rate. This concept further provides insights on possible phase transitions and computational modelling of complex compositions. The proposed quantitative analysis of materials analogies is expected to bridge the gap between the existing materials literature and the undiscovered terrain.
EngineeringNew Haven Register

Rigaku and JEOL Launch a Revolutionary Electron Diffraction Platform XtaLAB Synergy-ED: a Turnkey Solution for Molecular Structure Determination for Nanocrystals

TOKYO (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Rigaku Corporation (Headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo, Japan; Chairman & CEO: Hikaru Shimura), a leading company producing X-ray analysis instruments, and JEOL Ltd. (Headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo, Japan; President & COO: Izumi Oi), a leading company producing electron microscopes and other analytical instruments, have announced the launch of the XtaLAB Synergy-ED, an integrated electron diffraction platform for the determination of molecular structures from nanocrystals, a joint project that has been underway since May 2020.