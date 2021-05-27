Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Phone number changed for SLO County’s COVID-19 phone assistance center

By News Staff
Posted by 
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7SPj_0aDcuUs800

Residents can still get questions answered about vaccines, testing, and regulations

San Luis Obispo County’s COVID-19 Phone Assistance Center (PAC) number is changing to (805) 781-5500. This is the regular phone number for the Public Health Department.

Phone Assistance Center support will continue to be available for residents who have questions related to COVID-19, including questions about vaccination. For a short period of time, the old number will still direct callers to the PAC.

“I want to acknowledge the many residents who have called to get accurate, up-to-date information throughout the pandemic, and the County employees who stepped out of their regular jobs to serve at the PAC when our community needed them most,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “We will continue to provide this support as our community reopens further.”

The PAC continues to be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and other COVID-19 based guidelines. Residents seeking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through one of the County’s clinics can check myturn.ca.gov or call the CA COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-422-4255, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or www.VaccineFinder.org. For assistance, call the CA COVID-19 hotline at (833) 422-4255 or the County’s Phone Assistance Center at (805) 781-5500.

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
91
Followers
256
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Health
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slo#Covid 19#Community Health#Slo County#Pac#County Health Officer#Callers#Covid 19 Vaccination#Questions#Guidelines#Testing#Changed#Regulations#Dr Penny Borenstein
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
SciencePosted by
A-Town Daily News

State officials warn recreational water users to watch for dangerous algae

Keep family members and pets safe by learning basics of harmful algal blooms. –With the Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of a busy recreational water season and as temperatures soar in many areas, the State Water Resources Control Board is once again warning the public that harmful algal blooms, or HABs, tend to flourish in the summer and can have potentially serious health impacts for humans and pets.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

New detox treatment center crosses fundraising finish line

–San Luis Obispo County is one step closer to having its first and only detox, or Medically Assisted Withdrawal Treatment (MAT) Center thanks to a $250,000 grant by Bank of America to the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO). With approximately 10-percent of the San Luis Obispo County population having substance use disorder issues, the next nearest MAT facility serving low-income patients is in Santa Cruz, Fresno, or Los Angeles.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Regional rideshare invites county residents to ‘Bike There’

–Whether you’re just returning to the office, running errands, or simply looking to enjoy some fresh air with the family, SLO Regional Rideshare invites you to “Bike There,” May 20-23, for the chance to win an electric bike. K-12 students can also enter to win a youth bike. Over 120 destinations countywide will host “Bike There” signs with a QR code to scan to be entered to win. The first 500 participants can also claim an exclusive Bike There Buff-brand neck gaiter, to be mailed or picked up at the Rideshare office.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Mask guidance remains in effect in San Luis Obispo County

State, workplace and business rules continue to call for masking, especially indoors. –Following recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance related to masking for fully vaccinated people, the County of San Luis Obispo reminds residents and visitors that the State of California’s updated Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings remains in effect in California, including San Luis Obispo County. This guidance mandates face masks in indoor settings, with few exceptions.
San Luis Obispo County, CASan Luis Obispo Tribune

Can I stop wearing a mask in SLO County? Not yet, health officials say

San Luis Obispo County residents shouldn’t throw out their coronavirus masks just yet — in spite of new federal health recommendations for vaccinated people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to wear masks or practice social distancing in most indoor and outdoor public places.