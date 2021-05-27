Phone number changed for SLO County’s COVID-19 phone assistance center

Residents can still get questions answered about vaccines, testing, and regulations

–San Luis Obispo County’s COVID-19 Phone Assistance Center (PAC) number is changing to (805) 781-5500. This is the regular phone number for the Public Health Department.

Phone Assistance Center support will continue to be available for residents who have questions related to COVID-19, including questions about vaccination. For a short period of time, the old number will still direct callers to the PAC.

“I want to acknowledge the many residents who have called to get accurate, up-to-date information throughout the pandemic, and the County employees who stepped out of their regular jobs to serve at the PAC when our community needed them most,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “We will continue to provide this support as our community reopens further.”

The PAC continues to be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and other COVID-19 based guidelines. Residents seeking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through one of the County’s clinics can check myturn.ca.gov or call the CA COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-422-4255, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or www.VaccineFinder.org. For assistance, call the CA COVID-19 hotline at (833) 422-4255 or the County’s Phone Assistance Center at (805) 781-5500.