newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Temple Concord development will ‘destroy this neighborhood’ (Guest Opinion)

By Michael Jurbala, Robin Hoffman, Alice Zane, Max Glikman
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Jurbala, Robin Hoffman, Alice Zane and Max Glikman are the Board of Managers of Madison Court Condominiums. The letter to the editor dated Feb. 11, 2021, from the Board of Trustees of Temple Concord began with the words “Temple Concord is more than a building…”. We could not agree more. The beautiful and historic Temple Concord building is part of a historic, sunlit, quiet Syracuse city block, currently in imminent danger of being destroyed by an out-of-state developer.

www.syracuse.com
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Madison, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Housing#Church Buildings#Historic Buildings#Apartment Buildings#School Property#Residential Buildings#Madison University#Syracuse University#The Madison School#Suny#First Responder#Rezone Syracuse#Va#Connective Corridor#Sherbrooke Apartments#Zoning Board#University Avenue#Condominium Buildings#Madison Street#City Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: New changes

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. When I moved to Syracuse in January, many people pointed out to me that midwinter is a terrible time to arrive in Central New York, especially in a city where I knew no one and during a pandemic. I tried to be optimistic, but I agreed - it did snow every day for the first week I was here, and it was at least two weeks before I saw the sun. “Wait till spring” people told me. “Syracuse is beautiful in the spring.”
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Le Moyne College: Developing minds, hearts and souls for 75 years (Editorial Board Opinion)

In 1946, a new Jesuit college in Syracuse opened in a storefront on East Onondaga Street as its campus on the eastern edge of the city was being built. Le Moyne College, named after the 17th century Jesuit missionary to the Haudenosaunee, Simon Le Moyne, would “provide for the city a truly American school with religion and morality as the foundation stones,” wrote Syracuse Catholic Bishop Walter A. Foery, the driving force behind its creation.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

With Love, an eclectic pop-up restaurant space, returns to Syracuse’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — The location is the same. So is the basic mission. The With Love restaurant/kitchen at 435 N. Salina St. is back, but with some changes. It first opened in 2016 as a teaching restaurant under the management of Onondaga Community College. The students were people who knew how cook but were seeking to learn the practical ins and outs of the restaurant business. Every six months or so, a new student-entrepreneur took over the kitchen. Each ran a restaurant starting with the words “With Love,” followed by the place where its cuisine originated (Pakistan, Somalia, Vietnam etc.)
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Clear skies ahead for Le Moyne College graduates (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Rain or shine, Le Moyne College was ready to celebrate its graduating class Friday morning with its seventy-first commencement ceremony. Before delivering the commencement address, the Rev. David C. McCallum made light of the chilled, rainy conditions by playing music on his phone and encouraging attendees to dance at their seats, even joining them briefly.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

1921: Syracuse’s first flying ace dies in plane crash shortly after predicting his death in a poem

On May 28, 1921, two days before Memorial Day, the United States suffered what was then its greatest aviation disaster in its history. Seven men -- five military officers and two civilians -- were killed when their Curtiss-Eagle hospital plane plunged nose first into the ground during a terrific electrical storm near Morgantown, Maryland, about 50 miles south of Washington D.C.
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Syracuse, NYNew York Post

Italian-Americans file court petition to save Syracuse’s Columbus statue

An Italian-American group filed a petition in court Sunday to thwart the City of Syracuse’s planned removal of its Christopher Columbus statue, claiming the move is illegal under local law. The petition — filed in Onondaga state Supreme Court by 29 petitioners including the Syracuse-based Columbus Monument Corporation, former Onondaga...
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Lawsuit filed against city of Syracuse to protect Columbus statue

The Columbus Monument Corporation has filed a motion against the city of Syracuse in an effort to protect the Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Circle downtown. The monument began to cause friction last sumer when protesters called for its removal at the height of the Black Lives Matter rallies. City officials and advocacy group representatives gathered together several times to discuss the future of the statue while members for the Italian American community and others advocated against its removal.
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Syracuse City Hall reopens to the public Monday with some changes

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse City Hall will reopen to the public Monday after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The opening will come with improvements for the community, according to the City. Located at 233 E. Washington Street, City Hall will reopen with a...
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse City Hall reopens with new ren­o­va­tions

More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Syracuse City Hall to close it's doors, they have reopened Monday. For those headed there in the coming days and weeks, you'll likely notice some major improvements since it was last open, including a new main entrance located on Market Street with improved security and an accessible ramp at the south door.
Syracuse, NYurbancny.com

Mural, Mural on the Wall

There’s money available for economic development made possible by recent Congressional appropriation, spending it on a mural made by a millionaire is a gross misuse of “recovery funds”. This spending does nothing to get our community out of the pandemic induced recession. $75,000 could buy a lot when 31% of its residents live in poverty, only 68% with internet, our per capita income is only $23,090. We lead the nation in concentrated poverty. I have nothing against those being memorialized by this piece of art, or Mr. Malfitano. However, snatching money from Recovery funds for this project is fundamentally flawed. How many local people going to benefit from this? Was this the intention for the funds awarded by Congress? A $75,000 mural not even painted by a local artist, Jonas Never is Los Angeles based.
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

6 major fires since Saturday in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, .N.Y. — There have been six major fires in the City of Syracuse since Saturday, according to Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds. Fire crews were hard at work early Monday morning as they battled three of the fires in less than a 3-hour time period. The first one on...
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Renters rush to claim $23 million in rent help in Onondaga County before evictions begin

Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 3,000 people have asked for help with back rent since Onondaga County began accepting applications the money less than a month ago. About 3,200 tenants and landlords have put in applications for the rent help, asking for $13 million in back rent. The fund, paid for with federal American Rescue Act dollars, has about $23 million here. A recent survey found that landlords in Onondaga County are owed more than $26 million in back rent, but the number is likely several times that because only 10% of the nearly 12,000 landlords responded.