The sense of ennui for the average Indian citizen these days is palpable no doubt. Times are indeed changing the world over and more so in our country. The premature declaration of victory over the virus and the unexpected second wave have torn our social milieu asunder. I have been impacted myself, losing several erstwhile military colleagues and friends to the unforgiving infection. Perhaps we are paying the price for an inadequately invested health care system post-independence, what with lack of ICU beds, oxygen, and medical staff all over the country. These are all not weaknesses that could be overcome in a short period, as aspects such as trained medical personnel and appropriate ICU wherewithal does not materialize overnight.