Two officials at Myanmar's embassy in Tokyo have become the latest diplomats dismissed by the junta after protesting the military coup in their country, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported Thursday. Administrator Aung Soe Moe and a junior colleague were fired after they went on strike, the agency said. Citing a leaked document, Kyodo said some 100 Myanmar diplomats around the world have been dismissed after opposing the coup. Myanmar's military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February, triggering a massive uprising that authorities have sought to quell with lethal force.