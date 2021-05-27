Request to drop phrase ‘nation’ preceded BioNTech vaccine deal collapse, says Taiwan

The variant of coronavirus first detected in India has now spread to at least 53 territories around the globe, a World Health Organisation report said.The WHO also received unofficial reports bringing the total number of territories where the more virulent B.1.617 variant had been found to 60.“Despite a declining global trend over the past four weeks, incidence of Covid-19 cases and deaths remain high, and substantial increases have been observed in many countries throughout the world,” the WHO report said.Meanwhile, Taiwan directly accused China of blocking a deal with the makers of the Pfizer vaccine, in an escalating war of words after Beijing offered jabs to the island via a Chinese company.No 10 tells Britons in Indian variant hotspots to use ‘individual judgement’ after travel warningMinisters pledge to allow island holiday even if rest of country is on ‘amber list’Bolton hospital reports ‘one of busiest ever days’ in A&E as Covid admissions riseMapped: Where is the Indian Covid variant in the UK?