Request to drop phrase ‘nation’ preceded BioNTech vaccine deal collapse, says Taiwan

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI: Germany’s BioNTech requested Taiwan to take away the phrase “nation” from an announcement they deliberate to make on a COVID-19 vaccine sale to the island, its well being minister stated on Thursday (Could 27), giving particulars of the deal whose axing was blamed on China by Taipei. Taiwan and...

Chinanewsverses.com

China dealing with main lack of credibility | Rzeczpospolita – Poland

The demand for a brand new investigation into the origins of the virus is fuelling conspiracy theories, La Repubblica believes:. “In line with the US authorities, the work of the WHO consultants was so closely influenced by the Chinese language authorities that it has misplaced all credibility. What’s counterproductive on this regard is the inflexible stance of Xi Jinping. … Biden’s demand was countered yesterday by Beijing with hints about ‘darkish tales’ instructed by the intelligence companies, pushed by the need to ‘use the pandemic for stigmatisation, political manipulation and smear campaigns’. On the identical time, the Chinese language authorities is more and more circulating its personal ‘counter-conspiracy theories’ about alleged international origins of the virus, to show the tables on the West.”
Advocacynewsverses.com

Philippines protests China’s ‘unlawful’ South China Sea presence

MANILA: The Philippines has protested China’s persevering with “unlawful presence and actions” close to an island within the South China Sea held by the Southeast Asian nation, the overseas ministry mentioned on Saturday (Could 29). Manila lodged the diplomatic protest on Friday over the “incessant deployment, extended presence, and unlawful...
WorldBirmingham Star

Taiwanese skeptical over China's COVID vaccine aid offer

Taipei [Taiwan], May 29 (ANI): As China offered to provide Taiwan with Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines, the majority of Taiwanese are skeptical of Beijing's motives and of the vaccines which have lower levels of efficacy than many competitors. The Chinese government has offered to help Taiwan to deal with the current...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

CCP claims credit for modernity, prosperity of Chinese

Beijing [China], May 29 (ANI): Taking credit for delivering the modernity and prosperity which Chinese people have dreamed of for over a century, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is pulling out all the stops to celebrate 100th anniversary of the party. From elementary school essay competitions to patriotic films to...
IndiaForeign Policy

Wolf Warriors Killed China’s Grand Strategy

Sometime in 2020, China came unmoored from its grand strategy. Until then, Beijing’s diplomatic, military, and economic efforts were all directed toward national security. Learned observers could quibble about whether Beijing saw security as inseparable from hegemony; they could debate how productive China’s policies were. But the consistency of purpose underpinning China’s behavior was hard to miss.
Worldtheaseanpost.com

Taiwan Says China Interfering With Vaccine Deals

Taiwan’s president has accused China of interfering in its vaccine acquisition programme, as the island continues to battle hundreds of daily new cases of COVID-19 with low supplies of vaccines. Taiwan has received about 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine so far, for a population of 24 million. While the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news – live: India variant spreads to 53 territories, as Taiwan says China blocked vaccine deal

The variant of coronavirus first detected in India has now spread to at least 53 territories around the globe, a World Health Organisation report said.The WHO also received unofficial reports bringing the total number of territories where the more virulent B.1.617 variant had been found to 60.“Despite a declining global trend over the past four weeks, incidence of Covid-19 cases and deaths remain high, and substantial increases have been observed in many countries throughout the world,” the WHO report said.Meanwhile, Taiwan directly accused China of blocking a deal with the makers of the Pfizer vaccine, in an escalating war of words after Beijing offered jabs to the island via a Chinese company.No 10 tells Britons in Indian variant hotspots to use ‘individual judgement’ after travel warningMinisters pledge to allow island holiday even if rest of country is on ‘amber list’Bolton hospital reports ‘one of busiest ever days’ in A&E as Covid admissions riseMapped: Where is the Indian Covid variant in the UK?
ChinaThe Jewish Press

How Dangerous Is China? An Interview with China Expert Gordon Chang

To many Americans, China is an exotic place, rich in history, and filled with industrious workers. Although China is run by a communist regime, many – perhaps most – Americans regard as perfectly harmless. Over the last decade or so, however, several experts have been warning that this attitude is...
Medical & BiotechUS News and World Report

China's Fosun Says Willing to Provide BioNTech Vaccines to Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd is willing to provide Taiwan with BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, its chairman Wu Yifang told Xinhua news agency, amid a spike in domestic infections on the island. Fosun signed a deal with BioNTech to exclusively develop and commercialise COVID-19 vaccine products...
IndiaPosted by
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning: Australia will be the 'first hit' if the 'insignificant' nation meddles in Chinese conflicts - as Beijing boasts of ballistic missiles which can reach Down Under

Australia's military is 'weak,' 'insignificant' and will be the 'first hit' in any potential conflict over Taiwan, Chinese propagandists have warned. The chilling message in the Communist Party mouthpiece, the Global Times, comes as Australian naval forces completed war game exercises with the US, France and Japan held between May 11 and 17 in the East China Sea.
Medical & Biotechhurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey seals deal for 60 mln more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Turkey has finalized a deal to buy 60 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, with an option for an additional 30 million doses. “This second supply agreement brings the total number of doses to be supplied to Turkey to up to 120 million, all of which will be delivered in 2021,” according to a statement issued by BioNTech on May 20.