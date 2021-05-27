newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jim Thorpe, PA

PIAA State Track and Field preview: It’s been a remarkable season at JT

By Patrick Matsinko pmatsinko@tnonline.com
Times News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the time Jim Thorpe logged its second competition of the season, the Olympians had spent less than a handful of days on the track. The majority of the track workouts had taken place on the school’s turf field because of construction at the school’s stadium to that point, though some have been held in the parking lot or in the grass.

www.tnonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
City
Darby, PA
Jim Thorpe, PA
Sports
City
Palmerton, PA
City
Shamokin, PA
City
Tamaqua, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lehighton, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Frank Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Events#Piaa#Shot Put#State Championships#Home Field#Shippensburg University#Olympians#Covid#Time#Pa#Field Championships#Jt#3a Events#Teammates#Discus#Panther Valley#Cumberland Valley#Pole Vault#School Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Jim Thorpe, PATimes News

Savages shock the ‘Shock’

The Carbon County Savages football team defeated the Northeast Pennsylvania Shock, 42-22, on Saturday afternoon at Recreational Park in Jim Thorpe. Quarterback Brock Mitchell threw for five touchdowns, two each to Jaquan Lamboy and Matt Wise and one to Damien Lewis. Kwame Hall-Baker also rushed for a score. The Savages...
SportsPosted by
The Morning Call

Schuylkill League track & field: Jim Thorpe’s Kaila O’Connor finds the energy a second time to win gold

Kaila O’Connor believes her performances are based on God and training. The Jim Thorpe sprinter’s beliefs were tested Wednesday afternoon at the Schuylkill League Track & Field Championships at Tamaqua. O’Connor got out of the blocks fast in the 100-meter final when the starter’s gun went off twice — signifying a halt to the race. A timing issue forced a re-start ... after the boys race. ...
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Tuesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Wednesday’s schedule

* WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE * BASEBALL Freedom at Central Catholic, 4 Parkland at ES South, 4 ES North at Notre Dame ES, 4 Emmaus at Nazareth, 4 Catasauqua at Wilson, 4 Moravian Academy at Northern Lehigh, 4 Southern Lehigh at Palmerton, 4 Saucon Valley at Palisades, 4 Notre Dame GP at Bangor, 4:15 Tamaqua at Lehighton, 4:30 Jim Thorpe at Pine Grove, 7 * SOFTBALL ES South at PM West, 3:30 Notre ...
Jim Thorpe, PATimes News

Trolley rides come to Jim Thorpe

Ed and Lynn Humphreys had an idea a year and a half ago to bring a trolley tour to Jim Thorpe. The couple hopes this June that dream will come to fruition. The business will start out with two trolleys, one of which will be dedicated to a hop-on hop-off service. Eight one-hour loops will run Friday through Sunday starting at Penn’s Peak with stops including Glen Onoko, the Mauch Chunk Opera House, the Old Jail Museum, the Stabin Museum and Mauch Chunk Lake, among others. On the return trip, a stop in front of the Lehigh Coal and Navigation Building is planned.
Harrisburg, PACumberland County Sentinel

Tour Through Time: Remembering the short life of Jim Thorpe Jr.

Nothing was too good for Jim Thorpe Jr. Born May 18, 1915, the boy was about 3 months old when he visited Southcentral Pennsylvania with his father, the world renowned athlete. Jim Thorpe Sr. was an outfielder on the Harrisburg International League baseball team. The former student of the Carlisle...
Lehighton, PATimes News

Area teams fall in D-11 doubles

ALLENTOWN – It was an opportunity Lehighton’s Aaron Miller and Luke Blauch had always hoped they would get, and a chance Jim Thorpe’s Daniel Teets and Connor Rodgers always knew they were ready for. Predominantly singles players throughout the regular season, the District 11 Class 2A doubles tournament afforded the...
Jim Thorpe, PATimes News

Searfoss named Schuylkill League girls basketball MVP

Jim Thorpe junior Skyler Searfoss was recently presented the Schuylkill League Girls Basketball Most Valuable Player award, which is named after the late William “Babe” Conroy. Searfoss led the Olympians in scoring (16.5 points per game), assists (3.8 per game) and steals (4.6 per game) and helped her team finish second in both the Schuylkill League and District 11 Class 4A. Conroy was a one-time Shenandoah Valley baseball coach and former sports editor of the Evening Herald and Hazleton Standard-Speaker. In the photo above (at right), Conroy’s wife (Ann Louise) and son (Bill) present the trophy to Searfoss at a ceremony at Fighter’s Heaven in Deer Lake. At left, former Mahanoy Area boys basketball coach Mickey Holland presents the Schuylkill League Boys Basketball MVP awards to Nativity senior Kegan Hertz and junior Marquis Radcliff. The two shared the award after leading their team to a state championship. The award is named after Holland. The criteria for selection includes leadership (on and off the court), toughness and tenacity, academics (minimum 3.0 GPA), overall play and sportsmanship. For the past seven years, the award has been sponsored by Integrated Surgical Specialists of Pottsville with the help of Drs. Mark Brayford, Jason Phillips, Jared Cicero, Timothy Gill and Nathan Tiedken. SAM MATTA/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Lehigh County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh coroner seeks family of Jim Thorpe man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for relatives of a Jim Thorpe man. Stephen Wyssling, 76, died Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, the coroner's office said. He died of natural causes. Anyone with information on Wyssling's family is asked to call the coroner at...
Jim Thorpe, PATimes News

Jim Thorpe’s Soliman will play softball at Marymount University

Jim Thorpe senior Nadya Soliman will continue her academic and athletic careers at Marymount University. Soliman will play softball at Marymount, an NCAA Division III school located in Arlington, Virginia. The 2022 campaign will be the inaugural season for varsity softball at the school. At Jim Thorpe, Soliman was a...
Carbon County, PATimes News

RR owner plans for Carbon line

Andy Muller has big plans for his new rail line in Carbon County. On Thursday, the owner and CEO of Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad outlined some of his plans for the new portion of line, which runs from Packerton Yards to Haucks Junction in Schuylkill County. Muller entered into an agreement of sale with Carbon County Thursday morning. He purchased the 19.5-mile Panther Valley line for $4.7 million in cash and in-kind services.
Lehigh County, PATimes News

Local Roundup: Results from May 1

Northern Lehigh’s baseball team earned its first win of the season on Saturday, while Pleasant Valley’s softball squad swept a doubleheader. Jim Thorpe gained wins in both baseball and softball, while Pleasant Valley’s girls lacrosse team cruised to a victory. BASEBALL. No. Lehigh-Moravian Ac. Northern Lehigh posted its first win...