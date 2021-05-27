Related Press bosses admit to workers ‘errors’ had been made in ousting of Emily Wilder: report

Cancel
By NewsVerses.com
newsverses.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutives on the Related Press reportedly acknowledged to workers that “errors” had been made within the firing of its recently-hired information affiliate Emily Wilder. The Washington Publish reported on Wednesday that AP managing editor Brian Carovillano advised workers throughout a city corridor that whereas it was “the appropriate resolution” to terminate Wilder over her social media exercise, he admitted there have been “errors of course of, and never of end result.”

newsverses.com
AP editor digs in on Emily Wilder’s ‘clear bias’

Associated Press Managing Editor Brian Carovillano on Sunday defended the wire service’s controversial decision to fire Emily Wilder, a 22-year-old staffer who had come under fire from some conservatives for being a member of Students for Justice in Palestine while attending Stanford University. “Emily Wilder was let go because she had a series of social media posts that showed a clear bias toward one side and against another, in one of the most divisive and difficult stories that we cover anywhere in the world,” Carovillano told Brian Stelter, host of CNN’s “Reliable Sources.” “It was a difficult decision. It was not an easy decision. And it was not a personal decision, and we wish her all the best.”
PoliticsKTVZ

AP explains why it fired Emily Wilder for pro-Palestinian tweets

The Associated Press’ managing editor is speaking out after a firestorm that followed the ousting of former AP journalist Emily Wilder. Wilder was fired last week after serving just two weeks on the job. The AP said a series of Wilder’s pro-Palestinian tweets violated its social media policy, although the AP has not said which tweets violated that policy.
Politicsbarrettsportsmedia.com

AP Managing Editor Defends Wilder Firing

The Associated Press’ firing of reporter Emily Wilder over pro-Palestinian tweets continues to be a decision that the news agency’s top editors defend. In an appearance on CNN’s Reliable Sources, AP managing editor Brian Carovillano stated to host Brian Stelter that they fired Wilder, who was two weeks into her tenure with the news agency, due to the “clear bias” that her tweets displayed.
Stanford, CA48hills.org

Opinion: Unfairly fired reporter Emily Wilder—and the fraud of journalistic ‘objectivity’

Recently, the Associated Press fired newly-hired reporter Emily Wilder after a concerted right-wing attack on her, leading many to conclude that the hugely important and influential news service had caved to right-wing pressure. It sure looks like that’s what happened, and it’s shameful—but that’s not all there is to the story. We need to talk about the larger implications of how this played out, and particularly the dominant ethos of major news organizations that both leaves them vulnerable to attack and serves to misinform the public.
PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Associated Press Editors on Emily Wilder Firing: ‘We Made Missteps’

Top Associated Press editors gave a partial mea culpa Wednesday in a staff meeting on the firing of Emily Wilder, a junior reporter who was dismissed from the newsroom a week ago for social media posts seen as biased toward Palestine over Israel. AP managing editor Brian Carovillano said that “mistakes of process, and not of outcome” were made, standing by Wilder’s firing, according to The Washington Post. Deputy managing editor Amanda Barrett told staff, “We want to acknowledge that we made missteps in handling this crisis. Please know that the AP will protect you. We’ll have your back when you face threats online.” More than a hundred AP employees wrote to management to express concern over Wilder’s dismissal. The news organization announced a review of its social media policies Monday. Conservative commentators had targeted Wilder for her membership in pro-Palestinian activist groups while a student at Stanford. Wilder said her editors never told her which of her tweets violated AP’s policies and that “AP folded to the ridiculous demands and cheap bullying of organizations and individuals.”
Businessmediaite.com

AP Managers Reportedly Tell Employees They Made ‘Mistakes of Process’ in Terminating Emily Wilder for Social Media Posts

In an internal town hall with employees on Wednesday, managers at the Associated Press reportedly told employees the news giant erred in its handling of its termination of Emily Wilder last week. Wilder announced in April she’d be joining the AP as a news associate in Phoenix. Five weeks later she was terminated for an unspecified violation of the AP’s rules on employees’ social media accounts. The personnel decision sparked outcry among many employees.
Sportstalesbuzz.com

AP acknowledges ‘mistakes’ made in firing of Emily Wilder

Senior Associated Press staffers conceded “mistakes” were made in the firing of a rookie reporter over her pro-Palestinian tweets, but insist the move was still the “right decision.”. Top brass at the news organization held a town hall meeting Wednesday to discuss Emily Wilder, a 22-year-old news associate in Phoenix...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Intercept

Emily Wilder’s Firing Is No Surprise: AP Has Always Been Right-Wing

The Associated Press has received an enormous amount of criticism, including from its own staffers, for firing Emily Wilder, 22, after hiring her as a news associate just 17 days before. According to AP, Wilder was let go for “violations of AP’s social media policy.” AP’s action was clearly in response to a right-wing pressure campaign targeting Wilder for her activism in college supporting Palestinian rights.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Associated Press reporters protest firing of Emily Wilder

More than 100 Associated Press reporters signed an open letter Monday protesting the firing of Emily Wilder, who was let go after her tweets about past college activism surfaced. “Journalists demand transparency from the subjects of our reporting and seek to hold the powerful accountable,” the letter stated. "That’s why...
Stanford, CAGV Wire

An Interview With Emily Wilder, Recent Stanford Grad Fired From AP Job Over Criticisms of Israel

Emily Wilder, a journalist and 2020 graduate of Stanford University, started a new job as an Associated Press news associate based in Maricopa County, Arizona, on May 3. Two weeks later, she was unceremoniously fired by the news outlet after conservatives resurfaced old social media posts that drew attention from Republicans as prominent as Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton. In Wilder’s eyes, her firing is the latest example of right-wing cancel culture.
Free Lance-Star

LETTER: AP article selection is right on target

I read Mr. Clark Henshaw’s letter of May 26 [“Biased AP stories belong on opinion, not news pages”] claiming that your Associated Press news articles represent AP’s editorial and opinionated views. I respectfully disagree. I find your national and international news reporting just right. You manage to select pertinent, current...