Templeton, CA

Drug bust in Templeton finds meth, heroin, M30 pills with fentanyl

By News Staff
Posted by 
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 5 days ago
Domingo Guerrero, Jr.

Man arrested on drug possession, sales, weapons charges

–On May 13, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit detectives, the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, and Homeland Security Investigation special agents served a search warrant at a home in the 50 block of Brewer Street in Templeton.

During the search, investigators located several types and amounts of narcotics in the residence including:

  • Approximately five ounces of methamphetamine worth $1,000.
  • Approximately 8.5 ounces of heroin worth $7,500.
  • 1,000 counterfeit M30 pills with fentanyl worth $10,000.

Additionally, $10,000 in U.S. currency and four firearms, including one reported stolen out of Templeton, were confiscated, authorities report.

As a result of the investigation, 35-year-old Domingo Guerrero, Jr. was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Overall, the number of drug-related deaths in the county is rising, according to the sheriff’s office, and so is the number of fentanyl-related overdoses. In 2019, there were 53 drug-related deaths of which 11 had fentanyl in their system. In 2020, there were 88 drug-related deaths of which 34 had fentanyl in their system. So far this year, there have been 17 drug-related deaths, and 10 of those had fentanyl in their system.

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/
