Jordan Love Needs His Green Bay Packers Teammates Now More Than Aaron Rodgers Does
It appears to be more than a coincidence that the top five wide receivers on the Green Bay Packers are all away from OTAs. While quarterback Aaron Rodgers is embroiled in a dispute with the team and is also staying away, his pass-catching targets are doing the same. Maybe it’s some type of unity thing, but it certainly not doing anything to help Jordan Love, the man who may be forced into the starting role.www.sportscasting.com