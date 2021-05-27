newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jordan Love Needs His Green Bay Packers Teammates Now More Than Aaron Rodgers Does

By Mike Thomas
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It appears to be more than a coincidence that the top five wide receivers on the Green Bay Packers are all away from OTAs. While quarterback Aaron Rodgers is embroiled in a dispute with the team and is also staying away, his pass-catching targets are doing the same. Maybe it’s some type of unity thing, but it certainly not doing anything to help Jordan Love, the man who may be forced into the starting role.

www.sportscasting.com
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc#Pro Bowler Aaron Jones#Wideouts#Espn#Quarterback Aaron Rodgers#Wide Receivers#Gm Brian Gutekunst#Draft Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLrotoballer.com

Early 2021 Running Back Sleepers

Even with the NFL being a passing league these days, running backs still rule the roost in fantasy football. You cannot win a fantasy football league without a decent pair of high-caliber running backs, and many times you need three above-average backs to win thanks to injuries, bye weeks, COVID outbreaks, and because you can use an extra RB if your league has a flex position in its weekly lineup. With how hard it is to find workhorses in today’s running-back-by-committee football world, fantasy general managers know stockpiling talented tailbacks on their roster remains one of the truest ways to win fantasy championships. If you can find some sleepers to stash on your squad, your running backs could lead you to riches, trophies, and bragging rights.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: 3 bold predictions for A.J. Dillon in 2021

When the Green Bay Packers used their second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, many thought it signaled the end of the Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams era. However, the franchise brought back Jones for the foreseeable future and he’ll pair with the strong second-year back to form a potentially more formidable backfield.
NFLzonecoverage.com

What Do the Jones and Bakhtiari Extensions Tell Us About the Aaron Rodgers Rumors?

As the offseason carries on and the Green Bay Packers and all other 31 teams get set for team programs and workouts to get underway in June, the Packers have a roster reloaded from a year ago and ready to go again in 2021. The nightmare situation still unraveling circulates around Aaron Rodgers, and the fate of Green Bay’s title chances for the immediate future rests in his lap.
NFLESPN

Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY, Wis. --  The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles  the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: 3 reasonable predictions for Aaron Jones in 2021

The Green Bay Packers beat the odds and re-signed Aaron Jones this offseason despite the extremely difficult salary cap situation they were facing. The two sides agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal which is really like a two-year, $20 million contract. Jones returning is a huge boost for the Packers’ Super Bowl hopes.
NFLCBS Sports

Packers 2021 offseason tracker: Draft picks, key dates, free agents, latest news, rumors and more

With free agency and the NFL Draft behind them, It's full steam ahead towards OTAs, training camp, and the 2021 regular season for the Green Bay Packers. While this period on the NFL calendar usually is one of the calmer periods, Green Bay finds itself at the center of one of the more contentious situations in the league. The relationship between the team and franchise icon Aaron Rodgers has deteriorated rather quickly and the quarterback has quite possibly played his last down as a Packer.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football: What to expect from Aaron Jones in 2021

After getting closer to the workload he deserved in 2018, and scoring eight touchdowns, Aaron Jones had a breakout season in 2019 (1,084 rushing yards, a tied for league-high 16 touchdowns; 49 receptions for 474 yards, three touchdowns). In fantasy terms, he finished as RB2 in full PPR and RB3 in standard scoring that year.
NFLseehafernews.com

Packers Get First In-Person Look At Rookies During Minicamp

The Green Bay Packers coaching staff got its first in-person look at the rookies during last weekend’s minicamp. Nine draft picks, seven undrafted free agents, nine futures contract players and three players trying out were part of the activities. At the end of the minicamp, the team had seen enough...
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):