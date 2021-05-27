COPS: Two Biscayne Park Brothers “Planned and Coordinated” Armed Robbery In Miami That Killed Mother and Son; Charged With Murder

MIAMI (WPLG) - Police in Miami are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who went missing after going for a run at 6 a.m. on Saturday. According to ABC affiliate WPLG, the body of Dayana “Diani” Gomez Sanchez had been reported missing after her mother returned home. On Sunday, Miami police were dispatched to an area near Pelican Harbor Marina just after 5:20 p.m., after someone reported finding the body of a female.