COPS: Two Biscayne Park Brothers “Planned and Coordinated” Armed Robbery In Miami That Killed Mother and Son; Charged With Murder
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau has made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a mother and son. According to investigators, on February 17 at approximately 12:04 a.m. officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of the 1200 Block NE 118 Street in Miami, FL. Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims Diana Ceballos, 47, and her son Alexander Garrido, 21, suffering from gunshot wounds.