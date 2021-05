Morgan City - The Morgan City Police Department received a complaint on May 12, 2021, of Joseph M. Madison Jr. having improper contact with a juvenile. Detectives with Morgan City conducted an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Madison Jr. He was located at his residence and placed under arrest by investigators. He was transported and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department. Madison was booked for 1st Degree Rap, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Computer-Aided Solicitaion of a Minor.