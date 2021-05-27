Green Lantern: Lee Toland Krieger Directing HBO Max Series Opening Eps

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNow that we know Jeremy Irvine ( ) and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) are in place for Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith's upcoming HBO Max series Green Lantern, it's time to learn who will be coming on board behind the camera. On Thursday, the streaming service revealed that Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Superman & Lois director Lee Toland Krieger will helm the first two episodes- written by Berlanti, Guggenheim, and Grahame-Smith, and stemming from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

