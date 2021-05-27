Green Lantern: Lee Toland Krieger Directing HBO Max Series Opening Eps

Faster than a speeding bullet and able to leap across your couch in a single bound…it’s a bird! No, it’s a plane! No, it’s a new animated Superman series coming to HBO Max, titled My Adventures with Superman. The series is going to be a coming-of-age story that sees Superman navigating his secret identity as Clark Kent and learning to embrace his new role as defender of Metropolis; meanwhile, Lois Lane is a star journalist at The Daily Planet. Together, and with their best friend and Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, they take down the bad guys and go on adventures! Clark and Lois also learn what it means to love each other! It all sounds so incredibly adorable.