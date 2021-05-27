Cancel
Boise, ID

Power up: Idaho Power preparing for increased electric vehicle usage

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vast majority of Americans gas up their cars at the local gas station right now, but that will likely change in the coming decades. Electric cars, like Tesla and the Nissan Leaf, are slowly growing in popularity across the country. These new vehicles cost less to drive per mile than traditional fossil fuel-powered vehicles and their ranges are getting further than ever, but the transition to this new technology will change how we use the electric grid.

Related
Idaho Statekmvt

Idaho Power scams are on the rise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power is warning their customers of scammers who are claiming to represent their company. Idaho Power wants their customers to know they will never demand immediate payment over the phone or ask for same-day payment via pre-paid cards including Green Dot MoneyPak cards. They additionally will never ask customers to make a payment via Bitcoin or a QR code.
Idaho Statekidnewsradio.com

Idaho gas prices continue to climb

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As Idaho drivers return to the road in droves, gas prices continue to climb across the state. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular jumped four cents this week to $3.22, which is 14 cents more than a month ago. Here’s a selection of...
Idaho Statekmvt

Idaho gas prices go up four cents, U.S. average jumps eight

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As Gem State drivers return to the road in droves, gas prices continue to climb across the state. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular jumped four cents this week to $3.22, which is 14 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average went up by eight cents to $3.05, which is 18 cents more than a month ago. The national average is at its highest point in six years.
Boise, IDPosted by
Big Country News

New Law Clarifies IDFG Ability to Enforce Motorized Travel Restrictions on Large Tract Access Properties

BOISE - In 2019 Idaho Department of Fish and Game partnered with Potlatch Deltic and the North Idaho Forest Group on the Large Tracts program in which over 900,000 acres of private timber lands were opened for hunting, fishing, trapping, wildlife viewing, hiking, and recreation. Additionally IDFG’s Access Yes! program currently has over 90 participating private landowners involved providing access to over 270,000 acres of private lands and 370,000 acres of public lands.
Boise, IDbuildidaho.com

Four Changes That Are Driving New Homes in Boise, Idaho

Real estate is a dynamic, wide-ranging industry—investing, development, new construction, multi-family, residential single family, apartments, and other niches. It is always evolving and there are two spectrums: buyers and sellers. We have all seen the change that has happened over the last 14 months. You have probably read several articles...
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise River flows increasing this week

BOISE, Idaho — Government officials say flows on the Boise River will increase Monday to help migrating salmon. The Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will increase flows downstream of Lucky Peak Dam to assist salmon migration in the lower Snake and Columbia rivers. Currently, Boise...
Boise, IDPost Register

Valley Regional Transit to launch easier payment service: City Go Pay

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Paying for bus passes, parking, and vanpool service in Boise and the Treasure Valley is about to get easier. Valley Regional Transit and Cubic joined forces to create a platform called City Go Pay. Starting in September, you can use Cubic's Umo Pass app as a one-stop-shop for transit passes and services, making it easy for community members, commuters, and visitors to get to and around Boise and the Treasure Valley.
Idaho StateThe Spokesman-Review

Idaho man makes multi-year project of hiking the Pacific Crest Trail

IDAHO FALLS – Ken Simpson likes adventures. He’s ridden a bike across the U.S., around Europe and up to Alaska. He’s hiked for weeks on Western trails. After decades of hiking, backpacking and tour biking, he set his sights on a big prize: hiking the Pacific Crest Trail. The 2,650-mile-long...
Boise, IDkoze.com

Boise lifts mask requirement, stops restricting crowd sizes

The city of Boise has lifted its mask requirement, but city officials say they’ll still work with businesses that choose to require masks on private property during the coronavirus pandemic. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean made the announcement Friday, one day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended...
Boise, IDIdaho Statesman

Amid widespread housing deficit, 11 new affordable homes are coming to West Boise

An affordable housing nonprofit plans a 12-home development in West Boise. Leap Housing Solutions, which operates in the Treasure Valley, conceived the Whitney Commons development on Shamrock Avenue. Its residents will purchase homes without buying the land underneath them in an arrangement similar to a community land trust that is designed to keep the property affordable in perpetuity.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Long Work Hours Tough on Health – How Does Idaho Measure Up?

Your job may have a greater impact on your health than you think. Ever get to the end of a long work week and just feel completely run down? We know that our jobs have an immense effect on the way we feel. Heck, we probably feel run down after just a few hours at the office. If that's the case then you might want to consider a different job.
Idaho StateStreetInsider.com

Ophir Gold Announces Submission of a 5-Year Plan of Operations for Extended Exploration at the Breccia Gold Property, Idaho

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - Ophir Gold Corp.(TSXV: OPHR) (FSE: 80M) (OTCQB: KPZIF)("Ophir" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has submitted the necessary documentation to the United States Forest Service (the "USFS") in support a five-year Plan of Operations ("Plan of Operations") for extended exploration of the Breccia Gold Property (the "Property"). The Property is located approximately 40 km southwest of Salmon, Idaho, and may be accessed directly by road.
Boise, IDboisedev.com

More housing, more places: Early Boise zoning rewrite draft proposes increased density city-wide

An early look at Boise’s proposed revamped zoning code shows a revamp that would allow more housing in more neighborhoods. Earlier this month, the City of Boise released a draft of the first of three parts of its rewritten zoning code as part of a multi-year process to build the code from the ground up for the first time in decades. The process began under former Mayor Dave Bieter and continues under Mayor Lauren McLean with the assistance of national land-use consulting firm Clarion Associates.
Boise, IDboisestatepublicradio.org

'Everything Is Converging': All Signs Point To An Extreme Fire Season

Several wildfire projections for this summer aren’t looking good. And the Mountain West is facing a number of water shortages, according to Mojtaba Sadegh, who leads the Hydroclimate Lab at Boise State University. “We are down on river flows, we are down on dam storage, we are down on soil...
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.