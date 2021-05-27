Power up: Idaho Power preparing for increased electric vehicle usage
The vast majority of Americans gas up their cars at the local gas station right now, but that will likely change in the coming decades. Electric cars, like Tesla and the Nissan Leaf, are slowly growing in popularity across the country. These new vehicles cost less to drive per mile than traditional fossil fuel-powered vehicles and their ranges are getting further than ever, but the transition to this new technology will change how we use the electric grid.boisedev.com