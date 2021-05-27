Steadfast settlers in Robertson County

Effective: 2021-05-06 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Montgomery County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Williamson County in Middle Tennessee Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Houston County in Middle Tennessee Northern Perry County in Middle Tennessee Central Humphreys County in Middle Tennessee Hickman County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles south of Clarksville to 7 miles northwest of Dickson to 13 miles north of Linden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dickson, Ashland City, Centerville, Coopertown, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Pegram, McEwen, Burns, Hurricane Mills, Fairview, Pleasant View, Charlotte, Lobelville, Vanleer, Slayden, Bon Aqua, Primm Springs, Bucksnort and Nunnelly. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH