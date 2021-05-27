newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robertson County, TN

Steadfast settlers in Robertson County

By CHARLOTTE REEDY
robertsoncountyconnection.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn earlier column mentioned the Gower family. Ralph Winters wrote that this family “possibly made the greatest sacrifice of any of the earliest settlers of Tennessee.”. Winters is the author of “Historical Sketches – Adams (in) Robertson County and Port Royal (in) Montgomery County Tennessee 1779 – 1968.”. Included in...

www.robertsoncountyconnection.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Robertson County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Liberty, TN
County
Robertson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Settlers#Sandy Springs#County Line#Montgomery County#Tennessee County#Cumberland County#Stone S River#Indians#Methodist#Baptist#Mt Zion#Goodspeed#Eagle#Cheatham County#Bethlehem#Methodism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Robertson County, TNlivability.com

Moving to Robertson County, TN? Consider These 11 Communities

Explore what makes each city or town an ideal spot for relocating to Tennessee. Anyone can lead a thriving life in Robertson County. How, you might ask?. This 476-square-mile region just north of Nashville is home to 11 different communities – 10 cities and one town – and each of them offers a unique flair and wealth of opportunities.
Springfield, TNsmokeybarn.com

National EMS Week, See A Helicopter Up Close & Meet Your Local EMS Heroes

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – If you’ve ever wanted to meet a helicopter Flight-Medic, here’s your chance!. May 16th marks the beginning of National EMS Week. It’s a week set aside to pay tribute to the hard-working men and women who dedicate their lives to responding to calls for help, treat sick and injured patients at the scenes of emergencies and provide high-quality medical care on the way to the hospital. 24 hours a day/7 days a week, EMS answers your calls for help.
Robertson County, TNlivability.com

Adventure Awaits in Robertson County, TN

This gem north of Nashville draws residents and visitors with wide open spaces and historic small towns to explore. Located just north of Nashville, Robertson County offers open spaces, agricultural landscapes, historic small towns and the charms of 11 distinct communities, each with its own unique identity and experiences. From...
Robertson County, TNlivability.com

Why You Should Start a Business in Robertson County, TN

Community offers excellent support network to become the next maker, baker or shaker. Innovation and entrepreneurship are alive and thriving in Robertson County, Tennessee, where a network of support encourages startups and helps them succeed. Look no further for an example of small business success than Hannah Sadler, owner of...
Robertson County, TNlivability.com

Agriculture in Robertson County: Ripe for Growth

Farmer shares why it's time to get growing as an 'agripreneur' in Tennessee. Agriculture in Robertson County is “much more than just cows and plows” – or so says Willis Jepson, a company partner at Jepson Family Farms in Orlinda, TN. Robertson County has 1,200 farms that cover more than...
Robertson County, TNrobertsoncountyconnection.com

Wilson honored during Military Appreciation Month

What a great way to kick off Military Appreciation Month by honoring one of the hardest working members of the community — Veterans Service Officer Terry Wilson. On May 1, a full house of Robertson County Republicans met as they always do on the first Saturday of the month at Purpose Life Church at 8:30 a.m. for free breakfast, fellowship, and monthly meeting.
Springfield, TNsmokeybarn.com

Corbin Creek Greenhouse

If we don’t answer right away, we may be out in the greenhouse so please leave a message and one of our plant specialists will ring you back. Jane and Jimmy Corbin founded Corbin Creek Greenhouse & Gifts back in 1996 offering quality plants such as annuals, perennials, and blooming shrubs. In total, Corbin Creek Greenhouse sprawling nursery, undercover, and open areas consist of three beautiful countryside acres in the heart of Springfield which sits in the heart of Robertson County.
Robertson County, TNrobertsoncountyconnection.com

School board approves ‘masks optional’ proposal

On Monday, May 10, the Robertson County School Board voted unanimously to approve a proposal making masks optional for all staff and students effective immediately. “Instead of requiring masks when students were up and about, now it’s optional to wear masks. If a student wants to wear a mask they can, if they don’t want to wear one, they don’t have to,” said the district’s Communications Coordinator Jim Bellis.
Robertson County, TNsmokeybarn.com

‘Masks Now Optional’ In Robertson Co. Schools Starting May 11

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Robertson County Schools have announced masks are now optional for all staff and students, effectively immediately for the remainder of the school year and summer. The decision was made tonight at Robertson County’s School board meeting. Robertson County has not been under a...
Bedford County, TNweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Fentress; Giles; Grundy; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph expected. Gusts to around 40 mph possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Robertson County, TNsmokeybarn.com

Meet Our Heroes- National Law Enforcement Week 2021

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week (May 9-15, 2021). National Police Week is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America’s...
Robertson County, TNsmokeybarn.com

Paramedic & AEMT Careers At Robertson County EMS (Join Our Team)

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Being on the front lines saving lives means you are part of a vital team. To be a part of a rural community means being part of a family. It means when you arrive on the scene there’s a chance you’ll know the people in trouble. Three weeks later you’ll see them at the market and they’ll stop and give you a hug. It’s called community. Come join ours!
Cheatham County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Montgomery County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Williamson County in Middle Tennessee Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Houston County in Middle Tennessee Northern Perry County in Middle Tennessee Central Humphreys County in Middle Tennessee Hickman County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles south of Clarksville to 7 miles northwest of Dickson to 13 miles north of Linden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dickson, Ashland City, Centerville, Coopertown, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Pegram, McEwen, Burns, Hurricane Mills, Fairview, Pleasant View, Charlotte, Lobelville, Vanleer, Slayden, Bon Aqua, Primm Springs, Bucksnort and Nunnelly. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cheatham County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Robertson, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Robertson; Sumner The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sumner County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 456 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Russellville to near Springfield to near Coopertown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gallatin, Springfield, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, White House, Millersville, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Westmoreland, Ridgetop, Cross Plains, Portland, Pleasant View, Orlinda, Mitchellville, Bethpage, Oak Grove, Cottontown and Black Jack. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 99 and 121. Interstate 24 between mile markers 23 and 28. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Robertson County, TNsmokeybarn.com

Monday’s Storm Drops 3 Tornados On Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) According to the Robertson County Emergency Management Agency Director Chance Holmes, a team from the National Weather Service has been analyzing damage left behind by Monday’s storm. The team’s conclusion is that there were three possible touchdowns inside Robertson County on Monday. According to...