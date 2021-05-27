Cancel
Illinois State

The Future Of Nuclear Power Plants In Illinois Could Be Decided In Springfield By Monday

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of jobs could be lost in Will and Grundy county if Illinois doesn’t save nuclear power plants. May 31st is the end of the legislative session to get an energy policy to save Illinois nuclear power plants. Nancy Norton is the president and CEO of the Grundy County Economic Development and says there are competing interests with three separate energy bills that have been proposed in Springfield.

