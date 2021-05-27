Naomi Osaka’s Net Worth Has Grown Thanks to a $55.2 Million Year
It’s no secret that Naomi Osaka is a giant in the sports world. At just 23 years old, she is ranked #1 by the Women’s Tennis Association. Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion and is the reigning champion of the Australian Open and the US Open. But Osaka’s name is just as big off the court as it is on the court. In fact, in the last 12 months, Osaka made a whopping $55.2 million, increasing her net worth by a staggering amount.www.cheatsheet.com