Fannie Mae Announces New EVP, Head of Single-Family
Fannie Mae has announced the appointment of Malloy Evans to the position of EVP and Head of Single-Family, effective immediately. Evans was previously SVP and Chief Credit Officer for Fannie Mae's Single-Family Business, where he managed first-line credit risk from mortgage acquisition through disposition and oversaw the establishment of selling and servicing risk policies and eligibility standards to ensure sustainable lending practices for the loans Fannie Mae acquires.dsnews.com