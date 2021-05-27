Cancel
Presidential Election

To face Russia and Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden needs a smart strategy

Marconews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can't turn Putin into a nice guy or the West’s relationship with Russia into a friendly one. But we could lower tensions and the risk of war. Four months into its term in office, the president needs a clearer sense of strategy before meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16 — because face-to-face meetings with the Russian leader are no guarantee of progress on any issue. The problem greatly predates the Trump administration. Just ask George W. Bush, who thought he had gained a positive window into Putin’s “soul” when hosting him in Texas in 2001; within a few years, Putin was cracking down on political opponents at home and invading the small nearby country of Georgia. Or ask Barack Obama, who met several times with Russian leaders as he sought to “reset” relations back in 2009-2010, only to watch the relationship fall apart spectacularly by 2014.

