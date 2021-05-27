The Most Classic Counter Stools

Name: Savannah Scott, partner Beau, and beagle mix, Benny. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a beauty editor, my partner is a graphic designer, and our dog is a couch potato. We moved to this neighborhood (Fort Greene) a few months into the pandemic, and we’re in love with it now — there are so many restaurants near us, and everyone is so neighborly. When you live in such a big city, it’s nice to get to know the people who live and work around you. We both work from home, so we had to set up a second mini-office in our bedroom, and that’s my desk. It’s perfect because I can just watch our dog sleeping on the couch while I work and wish I was a dog, too. The building itself is a classic brownstone, so it has some run-down aspects, but it’s all a part of the charm. We live on the top floor, so I often think of our downstairs neighbor and how annoying our dog’s zoomies must be for him.