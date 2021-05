Of the many fundamental chart metrics new investors need to get familiar with, bid-ask spread is near the top of the list. Thankfully, it’s also one of the easiest to understand. What is the bid vs. ask price? What does it mean for a security? To understand it fully, you need to have a basic grasp on economics—specifically, supply and demand. Getting familiar with bid-ask will help you make more informed decisions about when to enter and exit positions—especially if you’re a day or swing trader.