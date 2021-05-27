newsbreak-logo
Guys & Dolls and Petroleum League bowling scores

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 4 days ago

Individual high scores: Bobby Rotolo 259, 253, 247 games, (759) series; Rick Sartwell 215, 278, 247, (740); Eric Morrison 212, 254, 263, (729); Anthony Falgout Jr. 217, 226, 277, (720); Hunter Boudreaux 223, 215, 257; Kenny Keton 212, 236, 246; Gerald Colwart 224, 225, 203; Seth Hebert 236, 232; MacKenzie Amador 221, 215; Wally Arcemont 218, 208; Daryl Boudreaux 202, 217; David Boudreaux 254; Johnny Lirette 236; Mark Corbin 234; Dustin Fuselier 232; Lawrence Simoneaux 231; Alberto Bochas 223; Beverly Mayon 210; Josh Mayon 202; and Clay Canty 202.

