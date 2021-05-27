Guys & Dolls and Petroleum League bowling scores

Lyles (2-4) lost Friday's 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Mariners, pitching six innings and allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with eight strike outs. Lyles pitched well to every Mariner other than Kyle Lewis, who had a role in all three Seattle runs, to record nearly as many strikeouts as base runners however Texas couldn't scratch across enough runs after falling behind 3-0 early. He's pitched better in May with 18 runs allowed in 32 innings but is a streaming option at best with a 5.79 ERA.