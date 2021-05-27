Cancel
What Is TensorFlow Lite and How Is It a Deep Learning Framework?

By Saumitra Jagdale
makeuseof.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have come across TensorFlow Lite while going through Edge AI development boards or AI acceleration projects. TensorFlow Lite is a framework of software packages that enables ML training locally on the hardware. This on-device processing and computing allow developers to run their models on targeted hardware. The hardware includes development boards, hardware modules, embedded and IoT devices.

