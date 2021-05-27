Here's One Way To Take Advantage Of Russell Index Reconstitution

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCEP. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.64.