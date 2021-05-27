newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Raw Has Found Its New Play By Play Man In MMA's Jimmy Smith

By Ryan Fassett
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we learned that Adnan Virk's short and ill-fitting run as WWE Raw's lead play-by-play commentator had come to an end, as the announcer and the company had "mutually agreed to part ways". The question immediately became "who's next?", as fans pondered who could possibly rise from the shadow of Virk's monumental legacy at the WWE announce table and seize the microphone to lead Raw into the next post-Virk generation? Well, we actually got the answer pretty quickly, as WWE has announced that Jimmy Smith from the world of MMA (not Jimmy Smits from the world of Alderaan) will be Raw's new play-by-play man starting this Monday night.

bleedingcool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauro Ranallo
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Adnan Virk
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Corey Graves
Person
Jim Ross
Person
Jimmy Smits
Person
Bruiser Brody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma#The Jimmy#Combat#Wwe Raw#Ufc#Mma#Wwe Raw#Nxt#Jbl#Wwe Experience#Hey Guys#Personality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
SportsPinkbike.com

Video: Raw & Rooty with Jimmy Smith

If you want to get lap on lap of gnarly, root laden, rocky downhill dreams then Morzine, Le Pleney is the place to be. It's the European base for many downhill World Cup riders during the season for good reason, fast uplift, fast laps. Le Pleney has an elevation of...
WWEPWMania

Renee Paquette Addresses Fan Criticism Of Adnan Virk’s Commentary

During an appearance on the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, former WWE announcer Renee Paquette addresses fan criticism of Adnan Virk’s commentary and how she dealt with similar issues:. “It really messes with you because it’s not like I went in there being like, ‘I know what I’m doing.’ I didn’t...
WWEf4wonline.com

WOR: Jimmy Smith to WWE Raw, AEW DoN preview, NXT recap, updates

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including the death of Paul Christy, Jimmy Smith replacing Adnan Virk on the WWE Raw announce team, more WWE cuts, ticket sales for WWE's return to the road, New Japan updates, ratings, plus a full recap of NXT from Tuesday night.
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on Adnan Virk’s Replacement for WWE Raw

– PWInsider has an update on the likely replacement on Monday Night Raw after WWE parted ways with lead broadcaster Adnan Virk after six weeks yesterday. Per the report, the word behind the scenes in WWE today is that Jimmy Smith will replace Virk starting on Monday, May 31. Additionally,...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jimmy Smith Responds To Skepticism From WWE Fans, Makes Statement Ahead Of RAW Debut

New WWE RAW play-by-play announcer Jimmy Smith took to Twitter this evening to comment on his new gig. As noted, WWE announced today that Smith will join the RAW announce team beginning next Monday, replacing Adnan Virk. Smith, a former MMA and American Ninja Warrior commentator, will call the show with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton each week. You can click here for more on Smith’s background and training with Michael Cole.
WWEPWMania

WWE Confirms Jimmy Smith For RAW Commentary

WWE has confirmed Jimmy Smith as the new member of the RAW announce team. Smith will debut as the play-by-play voice of RAW beginning on next week’s show, calling the action with Byron Saxton & Corey Graves. Smith is replacing Adnan Virk, who parted ways with WWE on Tuesday after...
NFLfightsports.tv

Chad Johnson Training With Charlo Brothers, Jimmy Smith Is New WWE RAW Play-By-Play Commentator

Former NFL star Chad Johnson is training with the Charlo brothers ahead of his fight on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard. Jimmy Smith is the new WWE RAW PBP commentator. Newly-minted undisputed junior-welterweight champion Josh Taylor finds himself in the number five spot on The Ring’s pound-for-pound list. All of this is covered in the May 27 edition of the FIGHT SPORTS Daily News.
UFCPWMania

Report: Former UFC Commentator Jimmy Smith To Join RAW Commentary Team

Former UFC and American Ninja Warrior announcer Jimmy Smith is set to join the WWE RAW announce team to replace Adnan Virk as the lead announcer. As noted, WWE and Virk parted ways on Tuesday after just over a month into the partnership. It was reported today that Smith will be joining Corey Graves and Byron Saxton on the red brand announce team, starting with the May 31 episode, according to F4Wonline.com.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 5/27 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): AEW PPV Preview, Jimmy Smith as new Raw announcer, Raw, Smackdown, NXT, MMA analysis (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a match-by-match preview of the AEW Double or Nothing PPV. Then they talk about the announcing changes in WWE with Adnan Virk’s removal, what to expect from Jimmy Smith, and whether Tom Phillips can be reprogrammed for a new job in society. Finally, they review last week’s WWE Smackdown, this week’s WWE Raw, this week’s NXT on USA show, and the latest in MMA.
NHLSportsnet.ca

May 14: Hour 3 – Colby Armstrong joins the show

Adnan Virk joins the show to weigh in on the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates. Listen. Adnan Virk previews the NHL playoffs...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Jimmy Smith on Joining WWE and Skepticism from WWE Fans

Jimmy Smith will join WWE as a play-by-play commentator. He recently spoke about joining the WWE and the skeptic WWE fans. WWE recently announced that Smith will join WWE next Monday. He will replace Adnan Virk. Jimmy Smith is a former MMA and American Ninja Warrior commentator. He will commentate...
WWEgivemesport.com

WWE officially confirm new lead announcer for Monday Night RAW

WWE has officially confirmed that Jimmy Smith is the new member of RAW's announce team. He will debut as the play-by-play voice beginning Monday, May 31 and replaces Adnan Virk, who parted ways with the company earlier this week. Smith will call the action every Monday alongside Corey Graves and...
WWEComicBook

Renee Young Defends Adnan Virk's Performance as WWE Raw Commentator

It's been nearly a full month since Adnan Virk first took over as Monday Night Raw's play-by-play commentator, and his performance has already received some criticism from certain parts of the WWE fanbase. Renee Paquette (formerly Renee Young) has spoken numerous times about the year she spent as Raw's second color commentator alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves and, in a new interview with Wrestling Inc., she told fans to not be so critical of Virk given the difficulty of that role.
WWEstillrealtous.com

New Raw Announcer Jimmy Smith Issues Statement, Responds To Fans Saying He Won’t Last

It seems that the Raw announce team has gone through quite a few changes in recent years, and following WrestleMania 37 Adnan Virk took over as the new play-by-play announcer on Raw. Earlier this week WWE announced that they had mutually parted ways with Virk, and today it was confirmed that Jimmy Smith will be taking over Virk’s spot.
WWEPWMania

New WWE RAW Segment Announced For Tonight

WWE has announced a new Alexa’s Playground segment with Alexa Bliss for tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of RAW on the USA Network. Bliss and Lilly will welcome new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka to the red brand on tonight’s show. This will be their first RAW appearance since winning the titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on last Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.
WWE411mania.com

Pics, Video From Raw Women’s Championship at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley had a tall order if she wanted to retain her Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, but she proved up to the task. Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka at the PPV to retain her title, pinning Asuka. After the match, she taunted Flair with the title as Charlotte fumed and implied she wasn’t done with Ripley. You can see pics and video form the match below.
WWEringsidenews.com

MVP Has A ‘Surprise’ For Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW This Week

WrestleMania Backlash saw Bobby Lashley defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in the triple threat match. It was an intense match from start to finish as all three competitors were determined to pick up the win and walk out the WWE Champion. In the end, Bobby...