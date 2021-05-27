Little School, Big Results: Forbes Features Four Alumni
Business owners and C-Suite executives look to Forbes magazine for in-depth insights. When Proven Media Solutions founder and business columnist Dustin Siggins ’08 began writing for the magazine’s website, he looked to former PSU classmates to provide critical perspectives. His recent Forbes articles feature a health and wellness entrepreneur, an international tech marketer, and a self-made millionaire CEO. All three started out far removed from their impressive present-day roles, and PSU was where they were welcomed with open doors of opportunity.www.plymouth.edu