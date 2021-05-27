newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ‘Totally Missed Out’ on the Opportunity to Party With Some Former NFL Athletes After Appearing on a Recent Podcast

By Joe Kozlowski
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As veteran motorsports fans can tell you, Dale Earnhardt Jr. comes across as a pretty fun guy. During his time on the NASCAR circuit, the driver was no stranger to partying; in retirement, he’s moved into the media space and gets to shoot the breeze with a variety of guests each week. After a recent podcast appearance, though, Junior missed a chance to combine both of those pursuits into one day.

www.sportscasting.com
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Bowyer
Person
Channing Crowder
Person
Brandon Marshall
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Dale Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players#American Football#Nfl Players#Motorsports#Football Fans#The Opportunity To Party#Athlete Podcast#Athlete Episode#Athlete Guys#Athlete Crew#Long Time Nascar Fans#Veteran Motorsports Fans#Bud Appearances#Star#Back To Back Nights#Charlotte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsHenry County Daily Herald

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race on 9/11 anniversary

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that his annual NASCAR Xfinity Series start will take place on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Go Bowling 250 is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET at Richmond Raceway. Earnhardt's No. 8 Chevrolet will sport a blue-and-white "United for...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Unilever Honor 9/11 Victims with No. 8 United for America Chevrolet at Richmond

Never forget. That was the vow made by Americans following the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. JR Motorsports and long-time partner Unilever are standing united in that promise. Today, through a video release, JRM revealed Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2021 return to the No. 8 Chevrolet will come in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 11 - the 20th Anniversary of the terror attacks - where the NASCAR Hall of Famer will drive a special United for America paint scheme honoring the victims of 9/11.
Darlington, SCFrankfort Times

Allgaier beats teammate at Darlington; Earnhardt paces field

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father's newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway's throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner's...
Motorsportsjayski.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Returning to Xfinity Series at Richmond

Never forget. That was the vow made by Americans following the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. JR Motorsports and long-time partner Unilever are standing united in that promise. Today, through a video release, JRM revealed Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2021 return to the No. 8 Chevrolet will come in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 11 – the 20th Anniversary of the terror attacks – where the NASCAR Hall of Famer will drive a special United for America paint scheme honoring the victims of 9/11.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Dale Jr. to continue role in historic Earnhardt streak

A Dale Earnhardt Jr. return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year is slated to play a role in the Earnhardt name being in NASCAR for 47 straight years. Since retiring from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition at the end of the 2017 season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has still competed in one NASCAR race per year in the Xfinity Series driving for JR Motorsports, the team he co-owns.
Motorsportskickinthetires.net

Jones steals Pro Invitational win in the virtual Next Gen at Darlington

The past met the present, and future, as Erik Jones snatched the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series victory at Darlington Raceway. At NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway, Jones drove a virtual No. 43 STP John Andretti Throwback Tribute Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. Although it is the same paint scheme that the Richard Petty Motorsports driver will drive in Sunday’s Goodyear 400, it was on the newly unveiled Next Gen car. NASCAR and iRacing teamed to showcase the first on-track action of the Next Gen car virtually.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. return brings unique opportunity

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set for his NASCAR return this September, and his the diecasts and merchandise of his new car are flying off the shelves. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to make his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series later this season in the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, marking 26 consecutive seasons of him competing in NASCAR on some level.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Dale Earnhardt Jr to race Richmond Raceway with tribute paint scheme

Earnhardt Jr will return to the seat with a paint scheme honoring 9/11 victims in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Dale Earnhardt Jr retired from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition following the 2017 season. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, Earnhardt returned to the sport, making a single NASCAR Xfinity Series run. All three previous runs have resulted in a top-5 finish.
MotorsportsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ‘Never Really Loved’ Racing From the Pole Position During His NASCAR Career

Whether you’re specifically talking about NASCAR or just using a general figure of speech, pole position is generally considered as a positive. Starting from the inside spot of the first row, conventional wisdom dictates, lets a driver jump out to an early lead and dictate the terms of engagement. During his time on the stock car circuit, though, Dale Earnhardt Jr. did things a bit differently.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. confirms 2021 Xfinity race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has finally confirmed where he is set to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series start later in the 2021 season. Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced last October that he would be making another one-off appearance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, the team he co-owns, this season, but he did not announce which race.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: When will Dale Earnhardt Jr. make his announcement?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has yet to announce where he will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year. Could that change in the near future?. Last October, the JR Motorsports NASCAR Xfinity Series team announced that they would be embarking on the 13th consecutive season of their partnership with Unilever, one of the world’s leading suppliers of food, refreshments, home and personal care products.
MotorsportsNASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up in Reddit AMA with Xfinity

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and NASCAR on NBC broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Reddit on Tuesday to participate in one of the site’s Ask Me Anything (AMA) events. Fans tossed plenty of questions over to Earnhardt, who joined on behalf of NASCAR Premier Partner Xfinity to talk everything he’s watching on Peacock, Netflix and a few other topics.
MotorsportsPosted by
Motorious

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 'Does It For Dale'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. paced the Steakhouse Elite 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in his father’s car on a track that his father dominated. In the spring of 1984, Legendary race car driver Dale Earnhardt and his brother-in-law converted his Pontiac Ventura with a Wrangler livery into a 1977 Nova and finished it in the iconic Goodwrench paint scheme. The car went on to win the first-ever Busch Series race at Daytona in 1986. After being retired from the NASCAR track the car made appearances at vintage races in the 1990s and early 2000s.
MotorsportsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Saved Money When Re-Purchasing One of His Father’s Old Cars: ‘I’m a Tight A–‘

NASCAR fans can still likely see and hear Dale Earnhardt Jr. driving his trademark No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro in front of a packed crowd. The NASCAR legend hasn’t raced in the Cup Series since November 2017, and he’s put off any realistic hopes of a full-time comeback. But even during his racing career, Earnhardt Jr. had begun assembling an extensive car collection, including one of his father’s former vehicles.