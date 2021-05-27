Dale Earnhardt Jr. ‘Totally Missed Out’ on the Opportunity to Party With Some Former NFL Athletes After Appearing on a Recent Podcast
As veteran motorsports fans can tell you, Dale Earnhardt Jr. comes across as a pretty fun guy. During his time on the NASCAR circuit, the driver was no stranger to partying; in retirement, he’s moved into the media space and gets to shoot the breeze with a variety of guests each week. After a recent podcast appearance, though, Junior missed a chance to combine both of those pursuits into one day.www.sportscasting.com